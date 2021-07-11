Conor McGregor was sitting and leaning against the cage, chest heaving. His face was bruised, blood streaming from his left ear. He was a beaten man.
“Doctor’s stoppage! Doctor’s stoppage!” he yelled toward the centre of the cage, trying to make a face-saving insistence that the cageside doctor had ended the main event of UFC 264, not Dustin Poirier.
And while it’s true that referee Herb Dean had waved off the bout at the end of round one because McGregor had suffered an injury to his left leg in the final moments before the horn, this would be one time when the starry Irishman would not control the narrative. He had taken a beating.
McGregor had seen some success early on in his third fight against Poirier, in front of a delirious T-Mobile Arena crowd on Saturday night in Las Vegas. McGregor landed several lower-leg kicks — the very technique that Poirier had used to soften him up for a January knockout — and McGregor even connected with one hard left hand.
But most of that came in the first minute. As the round wore on, the fight tilted toward Poirier in a big way. He cracked McGregor with a succession of punches at the centre of the cage — turning McGregor’s trademark forward-moving aggression into cautious retreat — then took the fight to the canvas.
After McGregor tried a guillotine choke that never quite got locked in, Poirier seized top position and pummelled his opponent with punches and elbows as the fans roared. McGregor did get the fight back to standing, but not for long. As he and Poirier both unleashed big punches that just missed, McGregor stepped into his follow-through and his lower left leg buckled, suffering what the UFC later reported was a broken tibia.
McGregor fell back against the fence, and Poirier pounced with more punishment. As more and more shots landed flush, Dean stood by, watching closely. The horn sounded before the ref could jump in. But it was over anyway. Yes, to McGregor’s point, it was a doctor’s stoppage.
Moments later, with McGregor still seated on the canvas and medical personnel attending to him, Poirier had his hand raised as the TKO winner. He then turned toward his fallen foe and smiled. Poirier went into a mockingly exaggerated rendition of McGregor’s trademark millionaire strut.
“Karma’s not a b——,” Poirier said. “It’s a mirror.”