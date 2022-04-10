Adriel George

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: St Clair’s Coaching School striker Adriel George, centre, attempts to turn during his team’s thrilling 4-4 draw with FC Tobago Phoenix in the Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 Invitational tournament, at the Montgomery Recreation Ground in Bethel, Tobago, on Saturday. —Photo: Rodeo Communications

The goals flowed in the Tobago group, while Police were the biggest winners in Trinidad when the Tiger Tanks Men’s Under-20 Invitational tournament continued on Saturday.

In the second round of action in Tobago, big first round winners St Clair’s Coaching School were matched goal for goal in drawing 4-4 with FC Tobago Phoenix.

In a see-saw match at the Montgomery Recreation Ground, Phoenix raced into a 2-0 lead inside the first 11 minutes through Jabari Alexander (10’) and Jariel Arthur one minute later. But before half-time, Coaching School were level through Quason Sharp (24’) and Victor Gregoire (37’).

After the interval, Adriel George gave Coaching School the lead with an effort in the 48th minute. But Phoenix rose up again, when Jeremiah Bristol netted in the 58th minute to draw his side level once more at 3-3. However, Coaching School struck back again, 14 minutes later when Collin Sargeant put them ahead for the second time with his third goal of the season.

But game MVP Arthur had the final say, when he found the net for a second time six minutes from the end to earn his side a share of the points.

In the first match of the double-header, Youth Stars United marked their first game in the competition with a 3-1 victory over Bethel United. After Jameli Bartholomew had given Bethel the lead on the half-hour mark, Youth Stars struck back through second-half items by MVP Moses Bernard (62’), Nicholas Sanchez (85’) and a strike two minutes into added-on time by Mecil Murray. On the opening day of competition in the Trinidad group, the games were tight, except for the contest between Police and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Police ran out 3-0 winners, all the goals also coming in the second half. Isaiah Edwards opened the scoring in the 57th minute and Jaron Pascall doubled the lead five minutes later before Jelani King put the exclamation mark on the win with his goal in the 75th minute.

There was also a victory for the other service team, Defence Force, who edged past AC Port of Spain 2-1. MVP Larry Noel gave the “Army” the win with strikes in the 16th and 65th minutes before Aiden Lynch got what turned out to be only a consolation item for AC Port of Spain ten minutes from regulation time.

In other matches, there were 1-0 wins for Trendsetter Hawks over Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh over Caledonia AIA, while Club Sando and W Connection drew 1-1.

Saturday’s scores:

Tobago Group

Youth Stars Utd 3 (Moses Bernard, Nicholas Sanchez, Mecil Murray) vs Bethel Utd 1 (Jameil Bartholomew)

Tobago Phoenix 4 (Jabari Alexander, Jariel Arthur 2, Jeremiah Bristol) vs St Clair’s Coaching School 4 (Quason Sharp, Victor Gregoire, Adriel George, Collin Sargeant)

Trinidad Group

Central FC 0 vs Trendsetter Hawks 1 (Jeremiah Williams)

Club Sando 1 (Omari Campbell) vs W Connection 1 (Nigel Carraby)

AC Port of Spain 1 (Aiden Lynch) vs Defence Force 2 (Larry Noel 2)

Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd 0 vs Police FC 3 (Isaiah Edwards, Jaron Pascall, Jelani King)

Caledonia AIA 0 vs San Juan Jabloteh 1

Merry Boys still perfect in Premiership T20 tourney

Daron Cruickshank struck his second half century of the weekend as he helped Merry Boys to their second win after the first two rounds of the Premiership 2 T20 competition yesterday.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Merry Boys comfortably beat Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s third team (QPCC III) by 23 runs in Group D.

Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Cunupia FC went to the St James Barracks yesterday, looking for points, but instead were “arrested” by the Police. The Lawmen came away 2-1 winners with goals on either side of half-time.

Ejections for Kristian Maloney after a second yellow card as he flicked an arm out at Gabriel Nanton and a straight red for Jabari Mitchell of the home team highlighted a physical encounter watched by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. The sendings-off were marked by confrontations between both sets of players but law and order was quickly restored and the right result was achieved in the end.

HETMYER STEPS UP

HETMYER STEPS UP

Shimron Hetmyer emerged from a slow start to lash a pulsating half-century as Rajasthan Royals defeated Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants by three runs to climb to the top of the Indian Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine also put in some good work with the ball in a losing effort for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Campbell-Smith takes down Prince in style

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith produced a shocking victory in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After both Gabriella Prince and Campbell-Smith had overwhelmed Elyse Ferguson in their opening matches in the round-robin stage of the 14 & under category, the Division B champion of last year’s East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament took down Prince 4-0, 4-0 to finish at the top of Group 2.

2 T&T players in ITF Guadeloupe

JORDANE DOOKIE and Nathen Martin will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe from today.

Martin will be making his debut in the 18 & under category at this level, after Dookie got her first taste a week ago in Dominican Republic.

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Akeem Stewart captured the Falcon Games men’s shot put title at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Tobago, on Saturday.

The Kaizen Panthers athlete threw the iron ball 18.81 metres. Hezekiel Romeo produced a 17.45m effort to finish second, with third spot going to Tobago Falcons thrower Christopher Crawford (16.21m).