The goals flowed in the Tobago group, while Police were the biggest winners in Trinidad when the Tiger Tanks Men’s Under-20 Invitational tournament continued on Saturday.
In the second round of action in Tobago, big first round winners St Clair’s Coaching School were matched goal for goal in drawing 4-4 with FC Tobago Phoenix.
In a see-saw match at the Montgomery Recreation Ground, Phoenix raced into a 2-0 lead inside the first 11 minutes through Jabari Alexander (10’) and Jariel Arthur one minute later. But before half-time, Coaching School were level through Quason Sharp (24’) and Victor Gregoire (37’).
After the interval, Adriel George gave Coaching School the lead with an effort in the 48th minute. But Phoenix rose up again, when Jeremiah Bristol netted in the 58th minute to draw his side level once more at 3-3. However, Coaching School struck back again, 14 minutes later when Collin Sargeant put them ahead for the second time with his third goal of the season.
But game MVP Arthur had the final say, when he found the net for a second time six minutes from the end to earn his side a share of the points.
In the first match of the double-header, Youth Stars United marked their first game in the competition with a 3-1 victory over Bethel United. After Jameli Bartholomew had given Bethel the lead on the half-hour mark, Youth Stars struck back through second-half items by MVP Moses Bernard (62’), Nicholas Sanchez (85’) and a strike two minutes into added-on time by Mecil Murray. On the opening day of competition in the Trinidad group, the games were tight, except for the contest between Police and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Police ran out 3-0 winners, all the goals also coming in the second half. Isaiah Edwards opened the scoring in the 57th minute and Jaron Pascall doubled the lead five minutes later before Jelani King put the exclamation mark on the win with his goal in the 75th minute.
There was also a victory for the other service team, Defence Force, who edged past AC Port of Spain 2-1. MVP Larry Noel gave the “Army” the win with strikes in the 16th and 65th minutes before Aiden Lynch got what turned out to be only a consolation item for AC Port of Spain ten minutes from regulation time.
In other matches, there were 1-0 wins for Trendsetter Hawks over Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh over Caledonia AIA, while Club Sando and W Connection drew 1-1.
Saturday’s scores:
Tobago Group
Youth Stars Utd 3 (Moses Bernard, Nicholas Sanchez, Mecil Murray) vs Bethel Utd 1 (Jameil Bartholomew)
Tobago Phoenix 4 (Jabari Alexander, Jariel Arthur 2, Jeremiah Bristol) vs St Clair’s Coaching School 4 (Quason Sharp, Victor Gregoire, Adriel George, Collin Sargeant)
Trinidad Group
Central FC 0 vs Trendsetter Hawks 1 (Jeremiah Williams)
Club Sando 1 (Omari Campbell) vs W Connection 1 (Nigel Carraby)
AC Port of Spain 1 (Aiden Lynch) vs Defence Force 2 (Larry Noel 2)
Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd 0 vs Police FC 3 (Isaiah Edwards, Jaron Pascall, Jelani King)
Caledonia AIA 0 vs San Juan Jabloteh 1