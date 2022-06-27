Since their 3-1 loss to Central Soccer World (CSW) earlier this month, Police have now won three in a row, including a 3-2 victory over AC Port of Spain in their latest Ascension Tournament League match on Sunday, at “The Fortress”, the Police Training Academy Barracks in St James.
Police opened the scoring in the 35th minute with Tyresse Bailey hitting the back of the net as they took the lead into the half-time break.
Rakim Cabie doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute before Juma Clarance capped off the scoring for the hosts in the 82nd minute.
However, AC Port of Spain came alive in the final minutes of the encounter with Kyle Bartholomew scoring in the 88th minute before Che Benny’s long-distance effort squeezed through the gloves of the Police custodian in the second minute of stoppage time. Police stayed in second place on 30 points from 13 matches with while Terminix La Horquetta Rangers maintained their lead at the top of the table with 35 points.
Meanwhile, in Saturday’s matches, Deportivo PF defeated Central Soccer World 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Nathaniel Garcia while Defence Force were held to a goalless draw by Cunupia FC. Defence Force are third on the standings with 28 points while Deportivo are fourth on 27 points.
Ascension Tournament scores
Deportivo PF 1 (Nathaniel Garcia pen. 90+2) vs Central Soccer World 0
Defence Force 0 vs
Cunupia FC 0
Police FC 3 (Tyresse Bailey 35’, Rakim Cabie 72’ Juma Clarance 82’) vs AC Port of Spain 2 (Kyle Bartholomew 88’, Che Benny 90+2’)