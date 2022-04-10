Merseyside police said yesterday they were reviewing CCTV footage to establish if Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo committed an offence by knocking a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand after his team’s 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park after Saturday’s match.

Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan’s phone out of their hand and smashed it to the ground and Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for the incident.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said the force was liaising with both clubs after reports of an alleged assault. “As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” the spokesperson said.

Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for the incident. “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” Ronaldo said.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

The club have told Reuters they are looking into the incident. The defeat left United seventh in the Premier League standings and they face the prospect of missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League as they are six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham.

Merry Boys still perfect in Premiership T20 tourney

Daron Cruickshank struck his second half century of the weekend as he helped Merry Boys to their second win after the first two rounds of the Premiership 2 T20 competition yesterday.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Merry Boys comfortably beat Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s third team (QPCC III) by 23 runs in Group D.

Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Cunupia FC went to the St James Barracks yesterday, looking for points, but instead were “arrested” by the Police. The Lawmen came away 2-1 winners with goals on either side of half-time.

Ejections for Kristian Maloney after a second yellow card as he flicked an arm out at Gabriel Nanton and a straight red for Jabari Mitchell of the home team highlighted a physical encounter watched by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. The sendings-off were marked by confrontations between both sets of players but law and order was quickly restored and the right result was achieved in the end.

HETMYER STEPS UP

Shimron Hetmyer emerged from a slow start to lash a pulsating half-century as Rajasthan Royals defeated Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants by three runs to climb to the top of the Indian Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine also put in some good work with the ball in a losing effort for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Campbell-Smith takes down Prince in style

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith produced a shocking victory in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After both Gabriella Prince and Campbell-Smith had overwhelmed Elyse Ferguson in their opening matches in the round-robin stage of the 14 & under category, the Division B champion of last year’s East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament took down Prince 4-0, 4-0 to finish at the top of Group 2.

2 T&T players in ITF Guadeloupe

JORDANE DOOKIE and Nathen Martin will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe from today.

Martin will be making his debut in the 18 & under category at this level, after Dookie got her first taste a week ago in Dominican Republic.

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Akeem Stewart captured the Falcon Games men’s shot put title at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Tobago, on Saturday.

The Kaizen Panthers athlete threw the iron ball 18.81 metres. Hezekiel Romeo produced a 17.45m effort to finish second, with third spot going to Tobago Falcons thrower Christopher Crawford (16.21m).