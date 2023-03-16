POLICE Football Club, one of the favourites to win the new TT Premier Football League (TTPFL), will make their season debut this evening at home to W Connection Football Club in the second match of a double-header at Police Barracks, St James, from 7.15 p.m.
W Connection are five-time former Pro League champions; four-time FA Trophy winners and three-time Caribbean club champions. But with a solid core of regular players, Police would start clear favourites against a very young Connection, a team in the rebuilding stage, who fell 2-0 to Central FC in their season-opening match.
Police were one of the great local clubs of the past, having won two National League and two FA Trophy titles, but have struggled for silverware in recent times. They are also one of just two T&T teams to have reached the CONCACAF club final when beaten 4-2 by Mexico’s Puebla in the 1991 CONCACAF Champions’ Cup. The other, Defence Force, are two-time CONCACAF champions.
The Lawmen have been active in pre-season, holding Tiger Tanks Club Sando to a 1-1 draw in a warm-up match at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training ground. Coached by Richard Hood, Police have a core of good players, including former national youth midfielder Jabari Mitchell, who expects his team to have a good season.
The goal of the team is to win as many titles as possible locally and return the club to the CONCACAF Champions League.
Now a senior player, Mitchell, who turns 26 years old in May, expects his team-mates to rise to the occasion.
“I think we did well in the Ascension (football tournament). However, I think this season is much more important because it has the CFU (Club Championship) and CONCACAF (Champions League qualification) at stake,” Mitchell said.
Police FC eventually placed third behind champions Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and former champions Defence Force in the 2022 Ascension Tournament, after being among the title contenders for all but the final two match days of the competition.
“I think we need to be much more focused than (in) the Ascension. However, I will like us to take what we did in the Ascension going forward, and add more,” Mitchell said.
UPCOMING:
TTPFL MATCHES
(Today)
Venue- Police Barracks, St James
5.00 p.m.- San Juan Jabloteh vs Cunupia FC
7.15 p.m.- Police FC vs W.
Connection FC
Tomorrow
Venue- Arima Velodrome
5 p.m. - Prison Service FC vs Point Fortin Civic
7.15 p.m. - Central FC vs Morvant Caledonia Utd
Sunday
Venue - Manny Ramjohn stadium, Marabella
4 p.m .- Tiger Tanks Club Sando vs AC Port Of Spain