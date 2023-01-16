Police and MIC Tigers will be aiming to keep their unbeaten records when Alternative Division action the COURTS All Sectors Netball League continues this evening at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.
The two teams both scored victories on the first day of league competition last week.
In the first match on the programme from 5.30 p.m., Police play the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC), having beaten UWI handsomely, 33-7 last week. USC lost their season opener 18-28 to TT Post.
In the second game, MIC play UWI, having whipped TT Post 31-9 in their first match.
In the sole Retro Division fixture, Defence Force will be looking for their second win when they take on Marvellites who lost narrowly to Police in their opening match.
On the weekend, Premier Division league play commenced, with national player Joelisa Cooper setting the pace early, as she led defending champions Fire to a 52-33 victory over Defence Force.
Goal shoot Cooper missed just four of her 50 attempts as she single-handedly out-scored the army women 46-33. After an even first quarter which ended with both teams level at 9-9, Fire pulled away.
Defence Force got 13/15, 10/14 and 10/12 shooting from goal shoot Jody Sprott, goal attack Kimmarie James-Bernard and goal shoot Alicia Liverpool respectively.
In the other Premier Division game, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) dominated Police 43-20. The UTT trio of goal attack Kathy-Ann Graham (20 goals from 28 attempts), goal shoot Shaniya Morgan (12 of 21) and goal attack Kalifa McCollin-Lopez (11 of 15) combined to keep Police on the defensive, as UTT led in all four quarters. Goal shoot Anika La Roche-Brice was the only Police player to reach double figures with 11 from 21 shooting.
In the Championship Division, there were opening wins for Unit Trust Corporation, Fire Youth and MIC.
A strong second half effort pushed Fire Youth past Jabloteh 30-24. They overturned a 13-12 half-time score to take a two-goal lead (10-18) into the final quarter, where Fire extended their advantage to six goals.
Goal shoot Dionne James led the way for the winners with 21 of 28 shooting.
UTC had a much easier time against Defence Force, winning 49-15, with goal shoot Liliah Matthews making 24 of her 37 attempts. Meanwhile, MIC took charge after a 9-9 first quarter to beat UTT 46-36. Goal shoot De’Niqua Rush made 23 of her 31 attempts for MIC, while UTT’s Jillisa Briggs was the match top-scorer, hitting 29 of 37.