Police out front in North Zone

Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Brian Christmas scored a century and former T&T youth player Brandon Ramdial slammed a double hundred as Police Sports continued their winning ways in the North Zone Cricket Council Senior Division League recently.
Ramdial hit and unbeaten 219 off 103 balls.
He struck ten sixes and 28 fours while Christmas struck 17 fours and three sixes in his 78-ball 121 to lead Police to 408 for one declared off just 32 overs against Paragon.
Paragon replied with 20 all out in their first innings and 24 all out in the second as Police won by an innings and 364 runs.
For Police, Justin Joseph grabbed four wickets for six runs in the first innings while Christmas chipped in with three wickets for seven runs.
Dion Wells took four wickets for two runs in the second innings while Joseph took two for 11.
Christmas and Ramdial also scored centuries in Police’s opening win of the season against Glenora Sports.
Police also beat North Coast United in their second game of the season.