Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Maestro Mensah

STOOPING TO DANGER: Cunupia FC’s Maestro Mensah bends down to head this ball away from the charging Christian Thomas of Police FC during their Ascension tournament

encounter, at the St James Barracks, Long Circular,

yesterday. Home advantage paid off for the Lawmen as they won 2-1. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Cunupia FC went to the St James Barracks yesterday, looking for points, but instead were “arrested” by the Police. The Lawmen came away 2-1 winners with goals on either side of half-time.

Ejections for Kristian Maloney after a second yellow card as he flicked an arm out at Gabriel Nanton and a straight red for Jabari Mitchell of the home team highlighted a physical encounter watched by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. The sendings-off were marked by confrontations between both sets of players but law and order was quickly restored and the right result was achieved in the end.

The policemen were able to impose themselves enough in a match not distinguished by the most fluent football on the small field. The rhythm section of the home team kept a steadier tempo. But these are early days in the season. Yesterday, however, Cunupia were undone by two set-pieces.

One minute before the half-time break, Jabari Mitchell’s out-swinging left-side corner was missed by the Cunupia substitute goalkeeper Hakeem Lucas -- on for the injured John-Pierre David -- and Elijah Belgrave planted a downward header into the net.

Six minutes into the second half, another corner caused more problems for Cunupia, this time a header by Kemron Purcell went in off defender Maestro Mensah.

A frustrating afternoon for second-placed Cunupia got worse with Maloney’s sending off. But they were given some hope through Keon Daniel’s goal six minutes from regulation time.

Kevon “Showtime” Woodley had looked a threat with his penetrative dribbling from time to time and following a counter-attack started in Cunupia’s half, he found himself of the right edge of the Police six-yard box and running out of room. But a cheeky back-heel found a nearby teammate whose square pass reached an unmarked Daniel who slotted past Adrian Foncette in the Police goal.

The national keeper had not had a very busy afternoon, outside of a good stop low to his right in the second half to deny Woodley. And he would expect to have busier times as the tournament continues. The win yesterday, took Police level on six points with Cunupia, who remain second on goal difference. Terminix Rangers lead after three matches by one point. On Saturday evening in the second match of a double-header at the Arima Velodrome, fifth-placed Central Soccer World and AC Port of Spain (seventh) played to a 2-2 draw.

Merry Boys still perfect in Premiership T20 tourney

Daron Cruickshank struck his second half century of the weekend as he helped Merry Boys to their second win after the first two rounds of the Premiership 2 T20 competition yesterday.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Merry Boys comfortably beat Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s third team (QPCC III) by 23 runs in Group D.

HETMYER STEPS UP

Shimron Hetmyer emerged from a slow start to lash a pulsating half-century as Rajasthan Royals defeated Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants by three runs to climb to the top of the Indian Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine also put in some good work with the ball in a losing effort for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Campbell-Smith takes down Prince in style

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith produced a shocking victory in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After both Gabriella Prince and Campbell-Smith had overwhelmed Elyse Ferguson in their opening matches in the round-robin stage of the 14 & under category, the Division B champion of last year’s East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament took down Prince 4-0, 4-0 to finish at the top of Group 2.

2 T&T players in ITF Guadeloupe

JORDANE DOOKIE and Nathen Martin will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe from today.

Martin will be making his debut in the 18 & under category at this level, after Dookie got her first taste a week ago in Dominican Republic.

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Akeem Stewart captured the Falcon Games men’s shot put title at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Tobago, on Saturday.

The Kaizen Panthers athlete threw the iron ball 18.81 metres. Hezekiel Romeo produced a 17.45m effort to finish second, with third spot going to Tobago Falcons thrower Christopher Crawford (16.21m).