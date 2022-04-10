Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Cunupia FC went to the St James Barracks yesterday, looking for points, but instead were “arrested” by the Police. The Lawmen came away 2-1 winners with goals on either side of half-time.
Ejections for Kristian Maloney after a second yellow card as he flicked an arm out at Gabriel Nanton and a straight red for Jabari Mitchell of the home team highlighted a physical encounter watched by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. The sendings-off were marked by confrontations between both sets of players but law and order was quickly restored and the right result was achieved in the end.
The policemen were able to impose themselves enough in a match not distinguished by the most fluent football on the small field. The rhythm section of the home team kept a steadier tempo. But these are early days in the season. Yesterday, however, Cunupia were undone by two set-pieces.
One minute before the half-time break, Jabari Mitchell’s out-swinging left-side corner was missed by the Cunupia substitute goalkeeper Hakeem Lucas -- on for the injured John-Pierre David -- and Elijah Belgrave planted a downward header into the net.
Six minutes into the second half, another corner caused more problems for Cunupia, this time a header by Kemron Purcell went in off defender Maestro Mensah.
A frustrating afternoon for second-placed Cunupia got worse with Maloney’s sending off. But they were given some hope through Keon Daniel’s goal six minutes from regulation time.
Kevon “Showtime” Woodley had looked a threat with his penetrative dribbling from time to time and following a counter-attack started in Cunupia’s half, he found himself of the right edge of the Police six-yard box and running out of room. But a cheeky back-heel found a nearby teammate whose square pass reached an unmarked Daniel who slotted past Adrian Foncette in the Police goal.
The national keeper had not had a very busy afternoon, outside of a good stop low to his right in the second half to deny Woodley. And he would expect to have busier times as the tournament continues. The win yesterday, took Police level on six points with Cunupia, who remain second on goal difference. Terminix Rangers lead after three matches by one point. On Saturday evening in the second match of a double-header at the Arima Velodrome, fifth-placed Central Soccer World and AC Port of Spain (seventh) played to a 2-2 draw.