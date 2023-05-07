Police put Jabloteh under manners

Police FC defeated San Juan Jabloteh 5-2 in their Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League match at La Horquetta Recreation Ground, yesterday.
Police opened the scoring in the tenth minute through Kadeem Hutchinson. They doubled their advantage three minutes later courtesy Rakim Cable before an own goal from Cable in the 21st saw San Juan back in the game at 2-1.
But Police scored two more goals before the half-time whistle with Kareem Freitas scoring in the 32nd minute and Gabriel Nanton netting three minutes later as they took a 4-1 lead.
However, Jabloteh pulled one back right before the break, through Jercole Pierre’s 42nd minute strike as they went into half-time trailing 4-2.
But Police put the result beyond doubt with 15 minutes to go with Joel Lewis getting onto the scoresheet.
The second game of the La Horquetta double-header featured a clash between Central FC and Tiger Tanks Club Sando which ended after press time last night. Point Fortin Civic was also in action after press time yesterday, facing Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin.
Scores:
San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Rakim Cable 21st OG, Jecole Pierre 42nd) vs Police FC (Kadeem Hutchinson 10th, Rakim Cable 13th, Kareem Freitas 32nd, Gabriel Nanton 35th, Joel Lewis 75th)