The champions of local women club football will be crowned this evening when Police Football Club meet Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in an all-Eastern Conference final at Hasely Crawford stadium, Mucurapo.
The final will feature several players who have worn Trinidad and Tobago national team colours among them Anique Walker, goalkeeper Tenesha Palmer, Anastasia Prescott, Rhea Belgrave, Jemila Mathlin and Tasha St.Louis-Joseph for Police. Star-studded rangers also have Laurelle Theodore, Afiya Cornwall, goalkeeper Nicolette Craig, solid defender Annalis Cummings, Sharain Cummings, Shenieka Paul and Natasha St Louis and goalkeeper Kimika Forbes.
Wednesday's Hasely Crawford Stadium (HCS) semi-final double-header saw Rangers reached the final by defeating Tobago champions Tobago Chicas 5-4 on kicks from the penalty spot, following a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Police FC were 3-2 winners over the star-studded Defence Force in the second HCS semi-final.
Both finalists have come out of the Eastern Conference of the Women League Football competition and have split two previous league meeting, with Eastern Conference champions Police winning the first 1-0 at Police's St James Barracks, via Anique Walker's goal, and Laurelle Theodore providing the winner when Rangers won their home game.
Admission to the final is $20.