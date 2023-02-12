Police start strong in North

Police demolished Glenora Sports Club at the St James Barracks, in the opening round of the North Zone Cricket Council’s senior Division League.
The tournament commenced two Saturdays ago with three of the four matches in that division. The fixture between North Coast United and Paragon Sports Club had to be postponed, as the Grand Fond Road facility in Maracas was not fit for play.
In St James, Police won the toss and bowled. Glenora, the team from Buller Street in Woodbrook, never got going. Police took wickets at regular intervals to dismiss them for 29, with no batter reaching double figures.
Jesse Roland top-scored with nine. Bowling for Police, Kenton Malchan took five for seven from six overs, while Justin Joseph bagged four for eight from 3.5 overs.
Police then posted 259 for two declared, with hundreds coming from openers Brian Christmas (105) and Brandon Ramdial (122). Johnathan Ferran (one for 22) and Roopdeen Sookdeo (one for 39) were the best bowlers for Glenora.
Batting a second time, Glenora improved on their first innings total but could only amass 49 before being bowled out. Richard Sookhram top-scored with 13. Justin Joseph followed his excellent performance in the first innings, bagging five for 16 to end with match figures of nine for 24. Police won by an innings and 181 runs.
At the Barataria Recreation Ground, Sixth Avenue, Barataria Ball Players also got their league campaign off to a positive start, defeating Savannah Boys by ten wickets.
Ball Players won the toss and inserted Savannah Boys. Pradeem Ali top-scored for Savannah Boys with 20 as they were bowled out for 71. Marlon Phillip had the best figures, taking four for 13 for Ball Players.
When they batted, Ball Players amassed 101, achieving first innings points. Kristoff St John top-scored for with 44. Pradeem Ali had the best bowling figures with five for 31 for the Savannah Boys.
Batting a second time, Barataria bowled Savannah Boys out for 101, leaving Barataria just 54 runs to get for victory. Ali was again the major contributor, top scoring with 45.
Barataria achieved the total without losing a wicket. Marlon Phillip finished unbeaten on 37, with Vaughn Browne ending on 15 not out.
In the other match played at the Brian Lara Sporting Facility in Santa Cruz, Fatima College won the toss and batted against Santa Cruz. Fatima declared on 133 for nine. Naill Maingot top-scored with 35, while Antonio Lochan made 22. Keron Donald took four for 22 and Richard Arneaud three for seven.
Santa Cruz replied with 206 all out to lead by 73 runs. Bowling for Fatima, Maingot took six for 46, while Isaiah Fernandes claimed three for 37.
In Fatima’s second innings, Adrian Mahase recorded a half-century (58), Maingot scored 31 and Dylon Bryan 30 not out. Fatima finished on 212 all out as the match ended in a draw.