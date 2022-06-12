Police stop Cunupia at ‘The Fortress’

POLICE FC re-asserted “The Fortress” label to the St James Barracks ground as the Ascension Tournament’s match day 11 was completed yesterday.
After a lacklustre performance last week when they suffered their first defeat at home, a 1-3 loss to Central Sports World (CSW), coach Richard Hood’s side re-discovered their prolific scoring touch while completely shutting out Cunupia FC 3-0 to validate their home ground’s moniker.
Currently in third with 24 points, behind leaders Terminix on 29 and Defence Force on 27, Hood rang in the changes including the return of the ubiquitous midfielder Gabriel Nanton and veteran Elijah Belgrave in defence.
Police FC forward Kareem Freitas scored a double while Nanton converted from the penalty spot after the marauding runs on either flank by Nickel Orr (right) and Jabari Mitchell terrorised the Cunupia FC defence, marshalled inadequately by skipper Kadeem Graham.
After Freitas headed overbar from close range in the second minute and Cunupia FC midfielder Trevin Ceasar struck the first of just two shots on goal for the visitors in the ninth minute, referee Timothy Derry signalled to the spot after a left-side cross was adjudged to be handled by Cunupia FC defender Kaleb Douglas.
Nanton duly converted in the 14th minute.
Police had more chances minutes after with Freitas forcing a close-range save from Cunupia goalkeeper Jon Pierre David from his 16th-minute header while David was motionless when Belgrave headed against his crossbar in the 18th. The efforts were assisted by right-side crosses from Orr.
David could do little when Freitas converted five metres out from an Aaron Kennedy square from the left in the 21st minute.
Freitas saw a low right-footer whiz centimetres wide of the left upright in the 25th minute; Nanton had David parrying a low-dipping volley in the 29th; and Mitchell volleyed onto the upright from a right-side throw-in in the 40th.
David’s under-siege goalline action contrasted sharply with Police FC and national team goalkeeper Adrian Foncette’s calm waters on the opposing side, troubled only one more time by a weak Hakeem Legall shot in the 81st minute.
The one-sided trend continued in the second period of play despite the initial urgency in Cunupia play at the start of the half.
Freitas scored his brace in the 63rd after latching onto an errant pass and slotting past the hapless David.
Ascension Tournament result
Police FC 3 (Kareem Freitas 21st, 63rd, Gabriel Nanton 14th (pen.) Cunupia FC 0