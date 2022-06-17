Police through to N/Zone T20 semis

Police thumped Barataria Ball Players by 53 runs on Thursday to book their place in the semi-finals of the North Zone T20 competition where they will face Savannah Boys from 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
The victory meant Police topped their group by virtue of a better net run rate than Santa Cruz as both teams finished with seven points.
In the other group, Glenora Sports Club also finished on top of the standings by virtue of a better net run rate. Glenora, Savannah Boys and Invincible all finished with six points but Savannah Boys pipped Invincible for a semi-final spot. Glenora will take on Santa Cruz in the other semi tomorrow from 6.30 p.m. at the same venue.
On Thursday, Barataria Ball Players won the toss and opted to bowl first and was met with a 67-run opening partnership between Imran Hosein and Antonio Gonzales.
Hosein hit 28 while Gonzales made 35. However, it was Renaldo Sammy’s power hitting that stole the spotlight. He smashed 71 runs from 36 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. His knock propelled Police to 205 for five from their 20 overs. Rayad Emrit chipped in with an unbeaten 32 from 21 balls.
In response, opening batter Romel Kimkeran led the way with 37 for Barataria Ball Players. It was the top score of the innings and included three fours and three sixes. Marlon Phillip hit an aggressive 32 but Barataria Ball Players would only get to 152 for eight before running out of overs. They went down by 53 runs with Justin Joseph finishing with three for 27 for Police.
In the other game on Thursday, Invincible defeated Paragon Sports and Cultural Club on Duckworth/Lewis. Invincible won the toss and opted to bat first but lost wickets consistently along the way. The game was reduced to 17 overs after rain interrupted the game in the second over.
Opener Shamir Ali propped up the innings with 34 runs while Raphael Ali chipped in with 29. Both Kennard Maison and Sherwin Benjamin took three wickets each for Paragon. Invincible ended on 143 for nine.
It left Paragon chasing 144 runs to win from 102 balls. They, too, consistently lost wickets in the chase. Brent Lezama top scored with an unbeaten 23 as Paragon stumbled to 109 for five in 17 overs losing by 35 runs on D/L method. Raphael Ali had two for 21 for Invincible.
Summarised scores:
INVINCIBLE 143-9 (16.3 ov) (S. Ali 34, R. Ali 29; K. Maison 3-20, S. Benjamin 3-21) vs PARAGON 109-5 (17 ov). (B. Lezama 23 not out, N. Benjamin 17; R. Ali 2-21) —Invincible won by 35 runs (D/L method).
POLICE 205-5 (20 ov) (R. Sammy 71, A. Gonzales 35, R. Emrit 32) vs BARATARIA BALL PLAYERS 152-8 (20 ov) (R. Kimkeran 37, M. Phillip 32; J. Joseph 3-27) —Police won by 53 runs.
Semi-final fixtures
(& Diego Martin Sporting Complex)
Police vs Savannah Boys, 2 p.m.
Glenora vs Santa Cruz, 6.30 p.m.