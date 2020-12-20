Pollard at the helm

KIERON POLLARD will lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force senior men’s cricketers in the Regional Super50 Cup tournament which will be played from February 4 to 27 in Antigua and Barbuda.
The 33-year-old, big-hitting all-rounder’s appointment by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) finalises the management team of the national cricket squad following the recent naming of David Furlonge and Sebastian Edwards as coach and manager, respectively.
Pollard is the current white ball captain of the West Indies team which recently completed a short tour of New Zealand.
He also successfully skippered the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20), and was an integral member of the Mumbai Indians which lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, in the United Arab Emirates. And he emerged the Super Striker of the Season with an astounding Strike Rate of 191.42.
Under his inspirational leadership, the Red Force which is likely to comprise its top players, many of whom are back home after representing the West Indies overseas, will be highly favoured to lift the regional championship.
Yesterday, responding to him being handed the captaincy, Pollard said it was obviously an honour and a privilege to lead the national team but bringing home the coveted Super50 silverware is just one part of his objective. He is hoping that the younger players in the squad will relish the opportunity to step up their game and thrust themselves into contention for regional selection which he said should be the highlight of their cricket career.
Pollard said their regional accomplishments would not go unnoticed and will bring its just rewards from international franchises in the way he has built his reputation over the years.
Pollard, who is one of the most sought-after T20 cricketers in the world, said playing in a bubble has become the “new normal” and despite presenting unique challenges for the players, it is another great opportunity to develop psychological and mental toughness. He said in recent times he has spent more time in quarantine than playing actual cricket having participated in the CPL in Trinidad, then off to the IPL and just recently leading the Caribbean cricketers in New Zealand.
However, Pollard said he is looking forward to joining the national squad which is currently in training and has scheduled another 50-overs practice match today, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. He said despite being at full strength for the Super50 Cup, the Red Force must perform to the best of their ability on the day in order to win, taking one match at a time.
Pollard expressed confidence in Red Force coach Furlonge who he said has established himself over the years at champion club Queen’s Park while manager Edwards, president of the Merry Boys Cricket Club, also brings excellent credentials to his new portfolio.
“We need to build our camaraderie and give our best effort as a team to achieve success in the Super50 Cup,” said Pollard.
President of the TTTCB, Azim Bassarath said he had high expectation of the Red Force under Pollard’s captaincy whose experience, individual brilliance and leadership qualities he said are unmatched. “We at the TTCB think that Kieron continues to be a great servant of the game of cricket and will continue to mentor and play a crucial role in passing on his vast knowledge to the youngsters who he believes have a bright future with the right mindset and application.
“The entire cricket fraternity welcomes Kieron to his latest role and we wish him the best in the upcoming Super50Cup and onwards,” said Bassarath on Sunday.