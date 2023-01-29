Pollard, Fletcher fifties fire MI Emirates to emphatic win

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and past international teammate, Andre Fletcher, struck contrasting half-centuries to propel MI Emirates to a 157-run crushing of leaders Desert Vipers in the International League T20, yesterday.
Sent in at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Emirates cruised to an imposing 241-3 from their 20 overs with Pollard lashing a swift 19-ball unbeaten 50 and Fletcher carving out a controlled 50 (39 balls) at the top of the order.
However, it was United Arab Emirates opener Muhammad Waseem who really energised the innings, the 28-year-old lashing 86 from 44 balls with 11 fours and four sixes.
In reply, Vipers folded meekly for 84 at the start of the 13th over, with only two of the top seven reaching double figures but neither passing 12. West Indies left-hander Sherfane Rutherford fell cheaply for four at 41 for five in the fifth over, holing out to deep square.
Afghan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi rocked the top order in a spell of three for 13 while UAE seamer Zahoor Khan (2-8) and South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2-18) provided support with two wickets apiece.
Fletcher played a key role up front, punching four fours and two sixes in a 141-run opening stand with Waseem before both fell in the space of 12 balls, to leave MI Emirates on 152-3 in the 15th over, after Najibullah Zadran perished for a “duck”.
However, Pollard revived the innings by clobbering four fours and four sixes, masterminding an 89-run, unbroken fourth wicket stand with Englishman Dan Mousley, who belted three fours and two sixes off just 17 balls.
With the victory, MI Emirates climbed to third spot on nine points while Vipers remained on top with ten points, but only ahead of Gulf Giants on net run rate.