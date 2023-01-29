Pollard, Fletcher fifties fire MI Emirates to emphatic win

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and past international teammate, Andre Fletcher, struck contrasting half-centuries to propel MI Emirates to a 157-run crushing of leaders Desert Vipers in the International League T20, yesterday.

Sent in at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Emirates cruised to an imposing 241-3 from their 20 overs with Pollard lashing a swift 19-ball unbeaten 50 and Fletcher carving out a controlled 50 (39 balls) at the top of the order.

However, it was United Arab Emirates opener Muhammad Waseem who really energised the innings, the 28-year-old lashing 86 from 44 balls with 11 fours and four sixes.

In reply, Vipers folded meekly for 84 at the start of the 13th over, with only two of the top seven reaching double figures but neither passing 12. West Indies left-hander Sherfane Rutherford fell cheaply for four at 41 for five in the fifth over, holing out to deep square.

Afghan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi rocked the top order in a spell of three for 13 while UAE seamer Zahoor Khan (2-8) and South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2-18) provided support with two wickets apiece.

Fletcher played a key role up front, punching four fours and two sixes in a 141-run opening stand with Waseem before both fell in the space of 12 balls, to leave MI Emirates on 152-3 in the 15th over, after Najibullah Zadran perished for a “duck”.

However, Pollard revived the innings by clobbering four fours and four sixes, masterminding an 89-run, unbroken fourth wicket stand with Englishman Dan Mousley, who belted three fours and two sixes off just 17 balls.

With the victory, MI Emirates climbed to third spot on nine points while Vipers remained on top with ten points, but only ahead of Gulf Giants on net run rate.

SAY, SAY... SAYERS

ST LUCIAN runner Jason Sayers fought off cramps over the final five miles of the contest to claim the men’s title when the 41st edition of Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) concluded yesterday.

Sayers crossed the line in two hours, 44 minutes and one second to lift the crown. Second was Christopher Mitchell while Guayna’s Kelvin Johnson — seeking back-to-back victories — secured third in 2:58.19.

India edge Kiwis to level T20 series

India held its nerve with the balls running out to level its three-match T20 series against the Black Caps at 1-1 with a six-wicket victory yesterday.

New Zealand failed to reach triple figures, managing only 99-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the second Twenty20 game. India scored 101-4 in 19.5 overs in reply.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was his team’s top scorer with 19 not out from 23 deliveries. Medium quick Arshdeep Singh claimed 2-7 and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 1-4, both from two overs, while Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav each returned 1-17 in four overs to help contain New Zealand.

Woods, Samaroo show form in Track Challenge

Tariq Woods showed early season form when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hosted the first event in its Track Challenge series Saturday, at the National Cycling Centre.

With performances in the Track Challenge counting towards selection for upcoming regional competitions, Woods began making his case with four wins. The Evolution Cycling Academy rider first won the three-kilometre individual pursuit in three minutes, 41 seconds from Sheldon Ramjit of Hummingbirds International (3:46.81) and Liam Trepte of Raiders Cycle and Multisport (3:56.81).

VFFOTT focuses on community

THE Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT) is turning its attention to community football.

According to a VFFOTT release, the veterans body’s members decided unanimously at their in-person meeting Saturday to immediately focus their attention on, “facilitating all community football leagues to ensure the return of football in communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago at the earliest opportunity.”

Cooper’s on fire

JOELISA COOPER kept Fire burning bright in the Premiership Division when the COURTS All Sectors Netball League continued in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Cooper, a dominant force, so far this season, for defending champions Fire, made 58 of her 65 attempts at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, as the firewomen heated up Police 69-27 for their third straight win.