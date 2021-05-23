Pollard: ‘Hetty’ can take Windies cricket forward

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard would like to see Shimron Hetmyer back in the mix in all formats of the game but insisted that it is up to the left-handed batsman to put in the work that is required to live up to his potential.
Hetmyer wasn’t picked for the recent series against Sri Lanka after failing to meet Cricket West Indies’ minimum fitness requirement and despite losing his central retainer contract with Cricket West Indies, the 24-year-old left-hander was included in the 18-man West Indies provisional team for the back-to-back home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan starting next month.
The Guyanese was also omitted from the 30-man squad selected to participate in a three-week high-performance camp in St Lucia, in preparation for the two-Test series against South Africa bowling off June 10 in the Caribbean island.
Speaking to Barry Wilkinson on the Line and Length TV Show on Sportsmax, Pollard said: “We love him, and we want to have him. He has a fantastic record in ODI cricket; we saw what he can do in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it’s just for him to take what’s in front of him. The world is at his feet. It’s if he wants it bad enough and what he wants to achieve as an individual.”
Since his West Indies debut in 2017, Hetmyer has played 16 Tests, scoring 838 runs at an average of 27.93. He has also played 45 ODIs, tallying 1,430 runs at an average of 36.66 with five centuries. He has only played 27 T20Is, scoring 379 runs with a high score of 56.
“We love Hetty. He is a young, talented cricketer, a guy who we know, deep in our hearts, can take West Indies cricket forward from a generational point of view with his skill and what he can achieve on a cricket field. Outside of the that, I will safely say Hetty knows exactly what is needed for him to be on the team and on the squad,” Pollard continued.
“He knows the truth and he knows exactly what it is. We would love Hetty to be playing all three formats, but as the saying goes, ‘You can only take the horse to the water, but you can’t force him to drink.’ With that being said, I will leave it right there and leave it to the individual himself to get things together,” added Pollard.
The West Indies provisional squad will quarantine and train in St. Lucia ahead of the first T20I series against South Africa starting on June 26 at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium. The official squad will be subsequently selected and announced ahead of each series.
In total, Windies will play 15 T20Is from June 26 to August 3.