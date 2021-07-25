Pollard: Improvement needed

WEST INDIES white-ball captain Kieron Pollard said they would need improvement in all departments if the Caribbean side is to pull off a series win against Australia in the third and final ODI today at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
After Man-of-the-Match Nicholas Pooran (unbeaten 59) led the Windies to a four-wicket victory Saturday night, to level the series 1-1 going into today’s deceider, Pollard and his charges will be seeking to earn their first ODI series win against the Aussies, dating back to 1995 when the Courtney Walsh-skippered side won 4-1.
But Pollard admitted while it was pleasing to win the second match, he knows the men in maroon must play better to get over the line today.
“(We need) Improvement in all three facets of the game. For us, I thought the first game...we bowled pretty well again, restricted them to 250 but (were) not able to bat properly and then today, I thought (we should have restricted them to) 120, if so much,” he said.
With just one rest day in between that game and today’s final match, Pollard said the team would discuss technical aspects to make such improvements. “We (are) still into the series…the 2020s are doing well for us in terms of winning matches and winning series, so let’s see what happens,” Pollard reasoned.
Pollard was disappointed that after crippling the Aussies at 45 for six, the Windies allowed them back in the game, with Alex Carey’s side managing to reach 187 all out in 47.1 overs. “Our batters didn’t make it easy as well. It seems like we don’t like to do things the easy way,” Pollard assessed.
“The spinners were fantastic. (Akeal) Hosein coming up trumps again, (Hayden Walsh Jr) )Walshy hard work continues to pay off. The start that we got, getting a couple wickets early was fantastic by the bowlers. But as I said, 180-190 I think is a bit disappointing on our part to be totally honest.”
Hosein (3-30), Alzarri Joseph (3-39) and Sheldon Cottrell (2-29) were especially penetrative while Walsh Jr (1-32) managed to stifle the Aussie batting. Pollard was encouraged by the fight displayed by Pooran and former skipper Jason Holder (52) in a 93-run, sixth-wicket partnership, that effectively saw them home comfortably -- with 12 overs to spare -- on a two-paced track and against an Australian world class bowling unit.
“Pooran has been looking like his old self again. He was a bit scratchy tonight but sometimes that’s what you need in a game like this. You want someone to scrap and I think they both scrapped well for us to come through for a victory,” noted Pollard.
On his eighth ODI half-century, Pooran said he and Holder focused on building a partnership. “We know at night time at Kensington, it is a bit tricky because you can’t really drive the ball properly, so we just had to find a way and fight,” said Pooran, who said Holder helped to take the pressure off with his contribution at the crease.
Pollard also hinted he may persevere with the struggling Jason Mohammed (11) who failed again with the bat Saturday night because of the other aspects of his game.
“When you look at the make up of our team and me coming back into the team; not being able to bowl, he gives us that sixth bowling option. Yes, we haven’t been able to use him (regularly) because of the nature of the surface. Having said that, if you win games you tend to want to rally on but we will look at it as a team and come up with our best combination to play this third game,” Pollard ended.