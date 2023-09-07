Pollard pleased again with all-round effort

A phenomenal performance.
That is how Trinbago Knight Riders skipper Kieron Pollard described his team’s bowling effort in their 42-run victory over the Barbados Royals in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 match at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Wednesday night.
However, Pollard’s choice of words could have been applied to all aspects of his team’s performance which included a century for hometown favourite Nicholas Pooran as well as wickets for Oval-boys Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine.
Pooran’s second T20 ton, an entertaining 102 not out off 53 balls, included ten sixes and five fours and it guided the hosts to 208 for six after they were sent in to bat.
Hosein grabbed an early wicket and a late one, while Narine chipped in with one and Waqar Salamkheil snatched two as the Royals were restricted to 166 for seven with atop score of 70 off 45 balls from Kyle Mayers being the highlight of their innings.
The result left TKR in second place, tied on nine points with leaders Guyana Amazon Warriors.
TKR have three remaining fixtures, two of which will be played tomorrow (against defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs) and Sunday (against St Lucia Kings) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the other next week against the Amazon
Warriors in Guyana.
Speaking after Wednesday’s win, Pollard said it was a “total team effort.”
“The way we batted to get over 200 and then the way we fielded which was a much-improved performance than last night (Tuesday), so I think it was an overall good team performance.”
“We know the (batting) strength we have in the team and it was all about laying a foundation. Not all the time they (the batters) are going to do it but when they get off, it is entertaining for the crowd and the team and scoring all those runs in the last five overs and giving us that momentum going into the bowling was just phenomenal,” Pollard added.
TKR blasted 89 runs in the final five overs of their innings, with Pooran and Andre Russell doing most of the damage.
Russell slapped four sixes and two fours in his 22-ball 39. He and Pooran put on 82 runs for the fifth wicket.
“I think he batted well and that is the sort of innings we want to see from Nicholas on a consistent basis. It was a different Nicholas when he came into bat and he knows that when he stays there, how dangerous he can be in the back end,” Pollard continued.
Of the bowling effort, the TKR skipper said: “I have to commend the bowling unit because earlier on I would have heard that we had a sort of weak bowling line-up. We are hearing and we have been listening and we are using it sort of like motivation going forward. So well done to the guys. I thought in the last four games the spinners have done well for us, so I didn’t understand where the talk was coming from.”
Looking ahead, Pollard said the team will rest and recover in the two-day break before heading to Tarouba on the weekend to entertain the TKR fans from South Trinidad.
“We have had some hard days travelling and then playing back-to-back games, so guys can now put their feet up,” said Pollard.
“I don’t think we’ll have much practice sessions because there is nothing you can learn or do in two days. It is all about momentum now. We are now getting to the business end of the tournament and this is when you want all the guys fresh and this is the time when you get a lot of niggles as well. We have a couple of niggles in our camp, so we have the opportunity over the next 48 hours to relax and recover and come back to entertain the people of South Trinidad,” the TKR skipper added.
When the action hits to Tarouba, it will be non-stop, with triple headers tomorrow and Sunday.
Tomorrow, the St Lucia Kings will face the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the first game set to bowl off at 10 a.m.
A Massy Women’s CPL fixture between TKR and the Guyana Amazon Warriors will be played from 3.30 p.m. and the TKR men will close off the day against the Tallawahs from 8 p.m.
On Sunday, the men’s CPL clash between the Barbados Royals and the Amazon Warriors bowls off at 10 a.m. and the Women’s CPL final will be played from 3.30 pm. The TKR men will close off the Trinidad leg of competition from 8 p.m. against the Kings.
Summarised scores:
TKR 208-6, 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 102 not out, Andre Russell 39, Martin Guptill 38; Jason Holder 2/39)
vs ROYALS 166-7, 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 70, Laurie Evans 20, Roelof Van Der Merwe 20; Waqar Salamkheil 2/18, Akeal Hosein 2/21)
—TKR won by 42 runs.