Kieron Pollard

WEST INDIES SKIPPER: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has ended his West Indies career.

The Windies white ball captain today issued a statement on social media announcing his retirement from international cricket.

Pollard said his decision to retire had come after “careful deliberation.”

He thanked Cricket West Indies for the chance to lead the team saying, “it is the highest honour bestowed on me and for which I will forever be grateful.”

He also expressed gratitude to “the various selectors, management teams and in particular, coach Phil Simmons for seeing potential in me and for the faith they steadfastly had in me throughout my career."

Pollard also thanked his family for their support.

Pollard, 34, played 123 One-Day Internationals (2,706 runs, three centuries) and 101 T20 Internationals (1,569 runs, six fifties) for West Indies. He made his ODI debut in April 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut the following year against Australia in Bridgetown.

However, he never played Test cricket.

Last year he led the West Indies at the T20 world Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

