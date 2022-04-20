Trinidad and Tobago closed off Carifta 2022 with two relay medals at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday night.

Rinaldo Moore, Shakeem McKay, Keone John and Cyril Sumner combined in the final event -- the boys’ Under-20 4x400 metres -- for silver in three minutes, 09.67 seconds. Jamaica clocked 3:08.94 to capture gold, with bronze going to Barbados in 3:10.71.