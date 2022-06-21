Pollard ruled out rest of ‘Vitality’ after surgery

Former West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard is out for the rest of the Vitality Blast after having surgery for a knee injury.

Pollard, the Surrey County Cricket Club’s overseas star, had sustained the injury early on in the side’s campaign in the T20 competition, and the club said in a statement yesterday that despite treatment, “he has failed to improve significantly and therefore a decision was taken to gain a surgical opinion”.

“He has undergone successful surgery this morning which will keep him out of action for the next four to six weeks whilst he rehabilitates,” the statement said.

Pollard said the development was “hugely frustrating as we have been a dominant force and I felt I was part of something special”. He added: “But I wish the lads all the best for the rest of the campaign whilst I get myself fit and firing again.”

Surrey have five games remaining in the Group stages of the professional T20 competition for English and Welsh first-class counties.

“We are disappointed to lose a player of Kieron’s quality and wish him a speedy recovery,” said Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey County Cricket Club.

SQUAD TRIMMED

SQUAD TRIMMED

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team left today for Mexico to compete at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship while hoping upon their return home they would have punched their ticket to compete in a first-ever appearance at a Women’s World Cup.

Carter posts another PB, nr

Trinidad and Tobago’s top swimmer Dylan Carter continued to set records in the pool, posting a new national standard of 48.30 seconds in the semi-finals of men’s 100 metre freestyle at the 19th FINA World long course Championships in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

Semi-finals berth at stake in T10

There is one more semi-final spot up for grabs in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast and it will be decided today with the final two round-robin matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers, last season’s runners-up Soca Kings, and Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils are still in the running for fourth place and a semi-final berth. All three teams will need a win today to at least have a chance at progressing to the next stage where they will battle for a $100,000 first-prize purse.

Jagessar to captain T&T U-17s

Jagessar to captain T&T U-17s

TALENTED left-handed opening batsman Justin Jagessar has been appointed captain of the Trinidad and Tobago national Under-17 team to participate in the upcoming Cricket West Indies regional tournament.

Jagessar had a prolific season with the bat in age group competitions and heads an impressive 14-member squad for the white-ball event to be staged in Trinidad between July 17 and 28.

Caribbean teams suffer Jamaica, Antigua, St Kitts end contests scoreless

Caribbean teams suffer Jamaica, Antigua, St Kitts end contests scoreless

Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda failed to get off the mark in their matches when they returned to action on Monday in Group E and Group H of the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship.

The day’s action started in Group E at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa where Cuba made it two wins from two games in a 6-0 triumph over St Kitts and Nevis.