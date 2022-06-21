Pollard ruled out rest of ‘Vitality’ after surgery

Former West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard is out for the rest of the Vitality Blast after having surgery for a knee injury.
Pollard, the Surrey County Cricket Club’s overseas star, had sustained the injury early on in the side’s campaign in the T20 competition, and the club said in a statement yesterday that despite treatment, “he has failed to improve significantly and therefore a decision was taken to gain a surgical opinion”.
“He has undergone successful surgery this morning which will keep him out of action for the next four to six weeks whilst he rehabilitates,” the statement said.
Pollard said the development was “hugely frustrating as we have been a dominant force and I felt I was part of something special”. He added: “But I wish the lads all the best for the rest of the campaign whilst I get myself fit and firing again.”
Surrey have five games remaining in the Group stages of the professional T20 competition for English and Welsh first-class counties.
“We are disappointed to lose a player of Kieron’s quality and wish him a speedy recovery,” said Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey County Cricket Club.