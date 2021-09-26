Pollard, Russell, Narine all on losing end in IPL

Harshal Patel’s sensational hat-trick and Glenn Maxwell’s all-round dominance were the talking points as the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai, yesterday.
Needing 166 runs to win, Mumbai were dismissed for 111 in 18.1 overs, with Patel grabbing a hat-trick that included the big wicket of West Indies T20 skipper Kieron Pollard.
Patel drew the curtain on MI in spectacular fashion. The right-arm pacer first dismissed Hardik Pandya (3) as captain Kohli took the catch, then had Pollard (7), disturbing the timber, before completing the hat-trick by trapping Rahul Chahar ((0) to all but seal the win.
Earlier, RCB, who were put into bat, made 165 for six with Kohli scoring 51 at the top of the innings.
The RCB skipper brought up his second successive fifty of the season in the 15th over. The RCB skipper though got out in the next over as Adam Milne picked his first wicket of the match. Glenn Maxwell also chipped in towards the end of the RCB innings with 56 off 37 balls.
In the other game yesterday, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were also on the losing side as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets off the last ball of the match. After restricting KKR to 171 for six, CSK replied with 172 for eight.
While CSK needed just four runs off the last over, Narine kept his calm and took the match to the last ball, conceded just three runs on the first five balls, scalping two wickets—dismissing Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja. But Deepak Chahar made sure to take CSK across the finish line.
SUMMARISED SCORES:
RCB 165-6 (Glenn Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3/36) vs MI 111 all out (Rohit Sharma 43, Quinton de Kock 24; Harshal Patel 4/17)
—RCB won by 54 runs.
KKR 171-6 (Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37 n.o.; Shardul Thakur 2/20) vs CSK 172-8 (Faf du Plessis 43, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40; Sunil Narine 3/41)
—CSK won by 2 wickets.