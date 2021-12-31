POLLARD’S BACK

Kieron Pollard is back at the helm while Jayden Seales could be in line for a white-ball debut as the West Indies were forced to make changes ahead of the upcoming limited overs series against Ireland and England.
Pollard is returning to the squad after being forced to pull out the recent ill-fated Pakistan tour due to a hamstring injury he picked up during the T20 World Cup.
However, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons confirmed yesterday, that the all-rounder has fully recovered and will enter the series with no restrictions. “The captain is back to 100 per cent. The break and the training have done him well,” Simmons told the media yesterday.
While Pollard’s return to full fitness is good news for the hosts, Covid-19 continues to plague the team with Evin Lewis, Anderson Phillip and Fabian Allen all set to miss the Ireland tour due to recent positive tests.
Meanwhile, Obed McCoy is unavailable due to rehab on a shin injury while Shimron Hetmyer was left out after failing his fitness assessment in Guyana last week.
Speaking about the selections, Simmons said the interim selection panel tried to stick with the squads that were selected for the recent Pakistan tour, which was postponed due to a number of Covid infections in the West Indies camp.
“We have tried to maintain the general make-up of the squads from the Pakistan tour before Christmas, with the captain and some senior players coming back in. Covid-19 has also played a part in the final make-up of the squad,” Simmons confirmed.
“The challenges in the next couple months are getting the young players in both squads to not only improve on their skills but maintain the attitude and desire we saw in Pakistan,” he added.
Asked about Seales’ inclusion in the white-ball format, Simmons said it was part of the “forced” changes they had to make but noted that the fast-bowler’s recent stint in the Lanka Premier League made them look in his direction.
Seales, who played for champions Jaffna Kings, grabbed 15 wickets in seven matches to finish third on the list of top bowlers in the T20 competition. “I think that (the LPL performance) was part of it. It is good to see him doing well in that tournament and showing us that he can bowl with the white ball too,” Simmons said of Seales.
“We have a lot of forced injuries and changes and I think he came in to replace Anderson Phillip who was unfortunately diagnosed as positive. But it is good to see that he has pushed us to be looking in his direction (for white-ball cricket as well),” the coach added.
Of the upcoming series, Simmons said it was important to start the year well and is expecting the home team to do well.
“We do need to start the year on a high. And we know both Ireland and England have very good teams, so we expect a very strong challenge as we look to improve our chances of automatic qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 and building the T20 team for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022,” noted Simmons.
The West Indies will start 2022 at Sabina Park, Jamaica, when they host Ireland in the three-match ODI Series and a one-off T20I from January 8 to 16. The two-time World Champions will then travel to Barbados to face England in five T20Is at Kensington Oval.
WI SQUADS:
ODI vs Ireland -- Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas; Covid-19 reserves: Keacy Carty, Sheldon Cottrell
T20Is vs Ireland & England -- Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen (England T20Is only), Darren Bravo (England T20Is only), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr; Covid-19 reserves: Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Devon Thomas.