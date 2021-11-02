Injured West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is being assessed for a determination to be made about his fitness for the Caribbean side’s ICC T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Monday that Pollard had sustained a muscle injury to his left thigh in the match against Bangladesh last Friday. He left the field but returned in the final over to hit a six that took West Indies to 142/7. His side subsequently narrowly won the match by three runs.

“Today [Monday] is the squad’s first training session since that encounter. Pollard is training and being assessed by the medical staff, with the aim of being ready for the match against Sri Lanka on Thursday,” CWI said in an update.

Defending champions West Indies must defeat Sri Lanka, and Australia in their final preliminary match on Saturday, to have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Following their win against Bangladesh, West Indies moved off the bottom of Group I to fifth alongside Sri Lanka and South Africa all on two points, with leaders England and Australia both on four points.

