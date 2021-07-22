Kieron Pollard

HAD TIME TO REFLECT: Kieron Pollard. —Photo: CWI Media

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard says the injury break for the Twenty20 series against Australia, allowed him the opportunity to revitalise himself for the ongoing three-match One-Day International series here.

The big-hitting right-hander was ruled out of the five-match T20 series in St Lucia with a hamstring niggle but made a successful return when he struck a typically aggressive 56 off 57 deliveries in the opening ODI against the Aussies at Kensington Oval on Tuesday.

West Indies lost the match by 133 runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, after collapsing for 123 in pursuit of 257.

“From a personal perspective, I have been troubled by that left hamstring but when you get time off like that, it’s an opportunity to reflect on your game,” Pollard said.

“And it’s a mindset. Obviously I knew that I wouldn’t have participated in the T20 series [because of] the way we went, so I had already geared my mind to the One-Day format and what is needed, so most of my net sessions were geared around that.”

In the first ODI, Pollard found himself at the crease in the fifth over with West Indies slumping at 19 for four, and watched as his side slipped further to 27 for six in the eighth over.

Seemingly unfazed, the 34-year-old counter-attacked, lashing five fours and three sixes to inspire a 68-run, seventh wicket stand with Alzarri Joseph (17) which salvaged pride for the home side.

Pollard said while caught by surprise at the swiftness of the collapse of the top order, he was able to make the mental adjustment because of his preparation.

“I think cricket is about a mindset and I’ve been around a little while to try to understand my game and I think I have a fair understanding of what is needed at different times, and it’s just a matter of putting it into practice,” he explained.

“We were under pressure, walking in to bat in the fifth over of an ODI was not something I’d say I expect, because if you see me walking in in the fifth over of a T20 you don’t expect that either.

“But it’s just a matter of training your mind and having that mindset. When the team is under pressure, try to come out on the better part of it.”

And while disappointed by the result, Pollard said returning to fitness and being able to play again, had been a significant step.

“For me, everything is geared towards winning and being my best as an individual and as a player and hopefully long may that continue,” he said.

“A half-century in a losing vein is not a good sight but it was good to be back on the cricket field and back on the park and doing something that I love.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brathwaite on losing side in Hundred opener

Former West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite got runs but was on the losing side as Oval Invincibles edged out Manchester Originals by nine runs as the men’s Hundred kicked off in entertaining fashion at The Oval, in London, yesterday.

WOMAN IS BOSS

WOMAN IS BOSS

Five-time Olympian Kelly-Ann Baptiste will have the perfect start to Tokyo 2020 when she carries the “Red, White and Black” during the Parade of Nations at today’s opening ceremony, at the Olympic Stadium here in Japan.

The ceremony starts at 7 a.m. (TT time).

Baptiste is 34, and coming to the end of her career on the track. The Plymouth, Tobago, sprinter has enjoyed many successes over the years, and is deserving of the flag-bearing honour bestowed on her.

Open for business

Open for business

It’s officially open for sport now.

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith launched the US$100,000 (TT$680,000) 3G multi-purpose astroturf at the Police barracks in St James yesterday. The turf is part of his drive to revitalise the base of sports like hockey, football and cricket and encourage more young people in sports.

‘Covid’ in the cricket

‘Covid’ in the cricket

Covid-19 has cast a shadow on the future of the ongoing West Indies international home series against Australia after the second One-Day International (ODI) was “postponed” yesterday due to a positive Covid-19 test result.

Bangladesh win 1st T20

Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar scored half centuries as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets to win the first match of their Twenty20 series at the Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The pair featured in a 102-run opening wicket partnership to set Bangladesh on their way to a comfortable victory as they chased down a target of 153 for victory with seven balls to spare.

Fraser-Pryce repeats

Fraser-Pryce repeats

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among the standout Caribbean athletes expected to do flag-bearing duties at the Olympic Stadium here in Tokyo, Japan, today.

The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony comes a year later than planned. For many athletes, last year’s unprecedented postponement of the Games in response to the Covid-19 pandemic was a huge disappointment. For others, the decision represented opportunity: to qualify; recover from injury; train some more.