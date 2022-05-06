Pollard toils again, Mumbai Indians win

Kieron Pollard’s nightmare Indian Premier League campaign continued yesterday, the former West Indies white-ball captain recording yet another failure in spite of Mumbai Indians’ second win on the trot.

The 34-year-old scraped only four as Mumbai rallied to 177 for six off their 20 overs at Brabourne Stadium, Ishan Kishan scoring 45, Tim David 44 not out and captain Rohit Sharma, 43.

Leaders Gujarat Titans, featuring West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph, then came up five runs short to slump to only their third defeat of the season.

Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with 55 from 40 balls in a 106-run opening stand with Shubman Gill who made 52 from 36 balls—both batters striking half-dozen fours and two sixes.

But once Pollard pouched Gill at long-on in the 13th over from leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin (two for 29), the Titans became unstuck and amazingly, the nine runs needed from the final over failed to materialise.

Sent in earlier, Mumbai had flourished through Kishan and Rohit who put on 77 for the first wicket before a rot sent in, four wickets tumbling for 45 runs in 45 deliveries.

Pollard was among the casualties, the right-hander comprehensively bowled by leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the 15th over.

The Trinidadian has a season-best of 25, along with 129 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 109.

David and Tilak Varma (21) came to their side’s rescue, however, putting on 38 for the fifth wicket to fire Mumbai past the 150-run mark.

Joseph claimed one for 41 from four overs.

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) stakeholders are eager to see local football removed from the hands of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad and put back under the control of Association members in the soonest time possible.

Newly appointed West Indies white ball captain Nicholas Pooran has declared he intends to develop his own style of leadership in his new role.

The 26-year-old Trinidadian, who was named One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper to replace Kieron Pollard who resigned suddenly from international cricket last month, said he believes he is equipped for the job.

Queen’s Park Cricket Club started their Premiership 1 T20 title defence with an easy nine-wicket victory over Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 in their Group B match on the second day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Lewis Hamilton turned up yesterday at the Miami Grand Prix wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body, an apparent protest of a crackdown on body piercings by the FIA motorsports governing organisation.

“I couldn’t get any more jewelry on today,” the seven-time world champion said.

Douglas wins twice

DERRON DOUGLAS won both his matches in vain when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship served off yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 Boys team was edged 3-2 by the host country, but would have been heavily favoured after press time last night against the Haitians, who defaulted against Guyana yesterday.