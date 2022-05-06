Pollard toils again, Mumbai Indians win

Kieron Pollard’s nightmare Indian Premier League campaign continued yesterday, the former West Indies white-ball captain recording yet another failure in spite of Mumbai Indians’ second win on the trot.

The 34-year-old scraped only four as Mumbai rallied to 177 for six off their 20 overs at Brabourne Stadium, Ishan Kishan scoring 45, Tim David 44 not out and captain Rohit Sharma, 43.