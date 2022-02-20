Pollard: WI gave good account

Captain Kieron Pollard was not happy that his West Indies side was swept 3-0 in their T20 International series against India yesterday. But he says performances were better than the final scoreline indicated.
The Caribbean team lost the last T20I in Kolkata yesterday by 17 runs after unsuccessfully chasing 185 for victory, the visitors ending on 167 for nine.
But Pollard told the media: “When you look at the games, it was definitely a close series but it just goes to show the fine line in international cricket in terms of winning and losing and the margins for error when you bowling when you batting.”
West Indies lost the first T20I by six wickets and the second by eight runs.
“I thought it was a good series,” Pollard added. “I thought the guys put up their hands and gave a good account of themselves. I don’t think we should be disgraced by what has taken place. Yes we lost three-nil ...We not happy with losing....but work in progress.”
While he identified bowling at the “back-end” as a deficiency in the series, the WI captain noted a number of individual performances.
“I thought Nicholas was outstanding. Three fifties in three games, that’s the consistency that we asked for. Rovy (Rovman Powell) getting a score in the last (second) game as well...(Roston) Chase came into the team...and he actually bowled well.
“I thought (Sheldon) Cottrell in the first couple games bowled pretty decently barring one over; so all in all, at different points in time guys would have put up their hands.”
And asked further about the success of Pooran who had scores of 61, 62 and 61 in the series, Pollard said that consistency with the bat should not be focused mainly on his vice-captain. “He’s getting there but you don’t want to actually put all the responsibility and all the pressure on Nicholas, Pollard said.
“He’s still learning his craft as well but he has what it takes to be a force to be reckoned with on the international scene, not only as a batsman but as a leader as well.”