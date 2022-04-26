Pollard will be missed

Phil Simmons

PRAISED POLLARD’S LEADERSHIP: West Indies coach Phil Simmons.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has expressed sadness at the retirement of white ball captain Kieron Pollard, and said the player would be missed.

Pollard 34, announced his surprise retirement from international cricket last week, after leading the Windies in 63 T20 and One-Day Internationals combined, winning 26 of them.

Simmons was the coach for the duration of Pollard’s tenure which began in 2019. And in a recent Facebook post, Simmons made his first public comments on Pollard’s departure. Saying first that, “it is sad to see you retire from the maroon shirt so early,” Simmons said. ”I completely understand.”

The WI coach then praised Pollard’s leadership of the team. “Your ability to give players your backing and trust to deliver and your strong leadership both on and off the field was a joy to work with,” Simmons posted.

He added: ”Your passion for pushing players to build on skills and knowledge of the game and more. Your unwillingness to settle for mediocrity was a pleasure to work with. Your undoubted passion for the game and especially the Maroon Shirt together with your desire to bring success to the West Indies cricket team henceforth Cricket West Indies will be missed. You will be missed.”

In ending Simmons stressed that, “although I am saddened by your decision I totally respect it and I will continue to back you through the next challenge...Best wishes to you Jenna and the family going forward.”

In total, Pollard played 224 matches for the West Indies which includes an ICC T20 World Cup title in 2012. And recently in 2021, he etched his name in the history books when he became the first West Indian and fourth player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket, doing so in a T20 International against Sri Lanka in 2021.

In announcing his retirement on social media, Pollard expressed gratitude to “the various selectors, management teams and in particular, coach Phil Simmons for seeing potential in me and for the faith they steadfastly had in me throughout my career.”

West Indies next travel to the Netherlands for a three-match One Day International series starting on May 31 in Amstelveen. A new captain is yet to be announced.

