Poon-Angeron excited about W/Cup challenge

Michel Poon-Angeron is relishing the prospect of a long national team career, having been short-listed in coach Terry Fenwick’s 26-team squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Guyana and Puerto Rico.
Nineteen year-old Poon-Angeron is a former St Mary’s College midfielder who currently plays for the reserve squad of Argentina Premier division Club Atlético Banfield, having initially joined the club’s Under-19s.
Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s team open their qualifying campaign for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Guyana next Thursday at the Estadio Panamericano in the Dominican Republic capital of Santo Domingo, before playing an away qualifier against Puerto Rico three days later at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez.
“I believe that with some grit and some fight we could go and pull some results off,” Poon-Angeron speculated about the upcoming assignments.
“I am confident in what we have been putting in as an entire group,” he continued, adding, “We’ve been putting in hard work and working on the game plan that coach Terry (Fenwick) has put out for us.”
A former national youth player, Poon-Angeron had his first experience at senior level when a young, experimental Trinidad and Tobago team fell to a humiliating 7-0 defeat to the USA in a friendly international in January.
Poon-Angeron feels that the USA defeat has inspired many of the young players to try and prove themselves, himself being among them. “I see a lot of intent and a lot of points to be proven among the players,” he noted.
Likewise, the teenager is also hoping to prove himself as a future senior national player. “For me this has always been my dream as a little boy so I feel very privileged. It coming into fruition and I just want to seize the opportunity with both hands and make the country proud...make my family proud.”
T&T PROVISIONAL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip (Unattached), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Denzil Smith (W Connection), Nicklas Frenderup (Stjørdals-Blink);
Defenders: Noah Powder (Real Salt Lake), Leland Archer (Charleston Battery), Justin Garcia (Defence Force FC), Sheldon Bateau (KV Mechelen), Aubrey David (Deportivo Saprissa), Radanfah Abu Bakr (Unattached), Robert Roberts (Bengaluru United), Joevin Jones (Inter Miami CF);
Midfielders: Michel Poon-Angeron (Club Atlético Banfield), Andre Boucaud (Maidstone United), Neveal Hackshaw (Indy Eleven FC), Duane Muckette (Unattached), Daniel Phillips (Watford FC), Judah Garcia (Neroca FC), Khaleem Hyland (Al Batin FC), Levi Garcia (AEK Athens), Sean Bonval (Central FC);
Forwards: Brent Sam (Defence Force FC), Ryan Telfer (York United FC), Willis Plaza (Mohammedan SC), Jabari Mitchell (Police FC), Marcus Joseph (Unattached).
Staff: Terence Fenwick (head coach), Derek King (assistant coach), Kelvin Jack (assistant/goalkeeper coach), Sion Cain (masseuse), Joseph Rooplal (physiotherapist), Akash Dhanai (doctor), Michael Williams (equipment manager), Shaun Fuentes (media officer), Clyde Thompson (logistics coordinator), Adrian Romain (team manager).