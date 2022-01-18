POOR ASSESSMENT

Kieron Pollard

THINK TANK: West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard, left, and head coach Phil Simmons. --CWI MEDIA

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said the batters didn’t assess the situation of the game well against Ireland and wants to see an improvement in that and other areas as the team gears up to face England.

Simmons also noted that he is not concerned about his own job but rather doing what he can to ensure the team’s success on the field.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Simmons felt that the coaches are getting through to the players but, “I think how much the players are assessing the situation and playing the situation, that is not happening.”

Looking back at the 2-1 ODI series loss to Ireland, Simmons said: “Yes, it was a difficult pitch to bat on, on all three days at the start, but we got through most of the difficult period and then things went astray. So, I think they are not assessing the situation properly in the middle.”

He also lamented bad shot selection of the players saying it didn’t come down to luck. “I don’t know about bad luck. I think it is bad shot selection and that comes down to assessing the situation of the game. Sometimes when you need guys to bat for a while they are getting caught on the boundary by playing big shots. I think assessing the situation of the game is a huge part of the batting failures,” Simmons assessed.

Looking ahead, Simmons said he didn’t want to take away the six-hitting option, which has been the team’s strength, but he said they needed to get ones and twos and bowl yorkers at the death. “We as a cricketing nation, we always have players with the ability to hit the ball over the fence and it is something I don’t want to take away from my players. I also want my players to be clinical,” he said.

“In situations where you don’t need to do that, you must be able to get ones and twos and to bowl yorkers at the end. So there are a few things we haven’t been doing properly and we are working on them, so I think the important thing is for the youngsters to come in and hone their skills and be able to execute their skills in the middle,” the coach continued.

And in terms of improving ahead of the England series, Simmons said the players have to learn from their experiences and adjust to the situation. “I think we will go back to the same thing. Each ball is a situation in the game and we’ve got to be able to assess that situation and know exactly how we have to play in that game,” he said.

“If you see you are 20 for three, you have to play differently than if you were 40 for none after six overs, so these are the little situations we need to highlight and assess properly and win them and that will take us to winning the game,” Simmons noted.

As for his own job, Simmons said: “The thing about it, if I start worrying about my job then I have problems. I am worrying about the success of the team and how we get players to play their roles and in playing their roles, get the team to be successful and that’s all I’m concerned about,” he said.

“You are always under pressure as a coach when the team is not doing well in any sport and when the team is doing well, the coaches are forgotten. That’s the nature of the job. My worry right now is to get players to understand their roles in the middle,” he emphasised.

“I think there are a lot of difference from the World Cup. I think in Pakistan, yes we lost the games but there was a lot more energy and enthusiasm and I think that’s the group that is coming into the series against England. There is an influx of maybe six or seven guys so there is a lot of energy but as a coach you’ve got to just keep trying to make sure we’re looking at the next game we play and how we going to improve in all aspects we didn’t do well in before,” he concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Women scramble to make opening Pan Am Cup match

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s hockey players are scheduled to open their Pan American Cup campaign today in Santiago, Chile. They might just about make it.

Up to yesterday, players and technical staff from both the women’s and men’s teams were still making their way to Chile for the January 19-30 tournament.

Reifer lauds ‘Rising Stars’

West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer praised the character shown by his players in their seven-wicket win over Scotland on Monday and said they want to keep on improving as they get ready to face Sri Lanka in St Kitts, on Friday.

England show off batting firepower

England only needed to chase down 98 to win their opening game against Bangladesh but could flex their batting muscles when inserted by Canada at Warner Park, yesterday.

Jacob Bethell (7) was bowled in the seventh over, bringing together George Thomas and captain Tom Prest who immediately took the game to the Canadian bowling attack.

POOR ASSESSMENT

POOR ASSESSMENT

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said the batters didn’t assess the situation of the game well against Ireland and wants to see an improvement in that and other areas as the team gears up to face England.

Simmons also noted that he is not concerned about his own job but rather doing what he can to ensure the team’s success on the field.

Brevis blasts century for S/Africa

South Africa’s youths bounced back from their opening Group B loss to India by beating Uganda by 121 runs in Group C ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup action at the Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday.

A century from Dewald Brevis — 104 (110 balls, 11 fours, one six) — set up South Africa’s total of 231 for nine.

Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

Five years and five long sets later, five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray finally has won another match at the season-opening Grand Slam tournament.

The former No. 1-ranked Murray, playing thanks to a wild-card invitation as he continues his career comeback from hip operations and thoughts of retirement, beat 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round at Melbourne Park.