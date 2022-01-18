POOR ASSESSMENT

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said the batters didn’t assess the situation of the game well against Ireland and wants to see an improvement in that and other areas as the team gears up to face England.
Simmons also noted that he is not concerned about his own job but rather doing what he can to ensure the team’s success on the field.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Simmons felt that the coaches are getting through to the players but, “I think how much the players are assessing the situation and playing the situation, that is not happening.”
Looking back at the 2-1 ODI series loss to Ireland, Simmons said: “Yes, it was a difficult pitch to bat on, on all three days at the start, but we got through most of the difficult period and then things went astray. So, I think they are not assessing the situation properly in the middle.”
He also lamented bad shot selection of the players saying it didn’t come down to luck. “I don’t know about bad luck. I think it is bad shot selection and that comes down to assessing the situation of the game. Sometimes when you need guys to bat for a while they are getting caught on the boundary by playing big shots. I think assessing the situation of the game is a huge part of the batting failures,” Simmons assessed.
Looking ahead, Simmons said he didn’t want to take away the six-hitting option, which has been the team’s strength, but he said they needed to get ones and twos and bowl yorkers at the death. “We as a cricketing nation, we always have players with the ability to hit the ball over the fence and it is something I don’t want to take away from my players. I also want my players to be clinical,” he said.
“In situations where you don’t need to do that, you must be able to get ones and twos and to bowl yorkers at the end. So there are a few things we haven’t been doing properly and we are working on them, so I think the important thing is for the youngsters to come in and hone their skills and be able to execute their skills in the middle,” the coach continued.
And in terms of improving ahead of the England series, Simmons said the players have to learn from their experiences and adjust to the situation. “I think we will go back to the same thing. Each ball is a situation in the game and we’ve got to be able to assess that situation and know exactly how we have to play in that game,” he said.
“If you see you are 20 for three, you have to play differently than if you were 40 for none after six overs, so these are the little situations we need to highlight and assess properly and win them and that will take us to winning the game,” Simmons noted.
As for his own job, Simmons said: “The thing about it, if I start worrying about my job then I have problems. I am worrying about the success of the team and how we get players to play their roles and in playing their roles, get the team to be successful and that’s all I’m concerned about,” he said.
“You are always under pressure as a coach when the team is not doing well in any sport and when the team is doing well, the coaches are forgotten. That’s the nature of the job. My worry right now is to get players to understand their roles in the middle,” he emphasised.
“I think there are a lot of difference from the World Cup. I think in Pakistan, yes we lost the games but there was a lot more energy and enthusiasm and I think that’s the group that is coming into the series against England. There is an influx of maybe six or seven guys so there is a lot of energy but as a coach you’ve got to just keep trying to make sure we’re looking at the next game we play and how we going to improve in all aspects we didn’t do well in before,” he concluded.