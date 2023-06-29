POOR DEFENDING, POOR RESULT

ANGUS EVE is willing to take his licks and has taken full responsibility for Wednesday night’s dismal first-half performance in Missouri, USA when Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national football team was steam-rolled 4-1 by Jamaica at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Eve said the thrashing left his Soca Warriors dejected, but the plan was to lift their spirits before meeting the USA in their final preliminary match on Sunday. Eve admitted that his initial plan against Jamaicans had not worked.
“I tried to make the game as tight as possible in the first half, so that we could go and express ourselves in the second-half,“ stated Eve in his post-match comments. “But we didn’t defend well.”
Eve added, “Unfortunately, we seemed to be a little bit nervous. (I think big) names probably scared us and we made some bad mistakes.”
He continued: “All in all, I take full blame for the result because I am the coach of the team.”
Having had mainly positive results over an eight-match unbeaten streak in 2023, Eve’s Soca Warriors were firmly brought down to earth when crumbling to a Jamaican team filled with English Premier League players such as Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, Bobby Reid (Fulham), Demarai Gray (Everton) and West ham striker Michail Antonio. Eve thinks the occasion might have gotten to his players.
T&T appeared to have been left behind as the match began and only regrouped at the start of the second half. The T&T coach credited Jamaica for their good play and remarked about the quality of players, including those that play in the English Premier League.
“We don’t have that type of quality,” Eve admitted. ”It was always going to be a struggle.” He continued, “We gave away a lot of soft goals early and we had to dig ourselves out of a hole. We started really slowly.”
Having been overrun in the first half, Eve felt his team had done better in the final session where both teams scored a goal apiece.
“I thought that the second-half we were way more positive. I thought that we settled down,’ Eve said. “When we came back on, I thought that we were really in the game, created a lot of chances.”
Having only picked up his first win since taking charge of the Jamaican national team in September, Icelander Heimir Hallgrímsson did not quite see things in the fashion Eve perceived.
“I don’t think Trinidad created a chance except for that goal, that shows how good a defensive game we played. I think we created about 15 goal-scoring opportunities.”
Teams:
Trinidad and Tobago: 21.Nicklas Frenderup (GK); 16.Alvin Jones, 4.Sheldon Bateau, 2.Aubrey David (18.Triston Hodge 46), 12.Kareem Moses, 14.Shannon Gomez (23.Molik Khan 75); 19.Malcolm Shaw (20.Kaïlé Auvray 46), 17.Andre Rampersad (10.Kevin Molino 63), 15.Neveal Hackshaw, 8.Ajani Fortune (3.Joevin Jones 46); 11.Levi Garcia (captain).Substitutes: 1.Marvin Phillip (GK), 22.Denzil Smith (GK), 5.Leland Archer, 6.Luke Singh, 7.Ryan Telfer, 9.Kadeem Corbin, 13.Real Gill.
Coach: Angus Eve
Jamaica: 1.Andre Blake (GK) (captain); 21.Javain Brown (8.Daniel Johnson 61), 6.Di’shon Bernard, 17.Damion Lowe, 20.Kemar Lawrence (2.Dexter Lembikisa 46); 3.Kevon Lambert, 15.Joel Latibeaudiere, 10.Bobby Reid (11.Shamar Nicholson 61); 7.Leon Bailey (14.Dujuan Richards 81), 18.Michail Antonio (9.Cory Burke 75), 12.Demarai Gray.Unused substitutes: 13.Coniah Boyce-Clarke (GK), 23.Jahmali Waite (GK), 4.Amari’i Bell, 16.Kaheem Parris, 19.Adrian Mariappa, 22.Jonathan Russell.
Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson
Referee: Fernando Guerra (Mexico)