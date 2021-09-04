POOR, POOR, POOR!

DARREN COWIE, head coach of the national men’s junior hockey team, has lashed out at the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) for its lack of adequate planning and preparation for the two junior squads that represented Team TTO at the August 21-28 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Junior Pan Am Championship.
Because of the TTHB’s late arrangements for flights, the two teams are still currently in a hotel in Chile at taxpayers’ expense, with the TTHB only able to secure a return to this country on Tuesday, approximately ten days after the completion of the competition.
Late arrangements also meant that two pre-arranged warm-up matches against Canada and Brazil had to be cancelled.
Cowie said he and his squad’s flight to Chile was only confirmed by TTHB officials the day they actually left, August 19.
“We were told ‘pack your bags, you all are leaving tonight’,” the disgruntled Cowie told the Sunday Express.
The junior men’s and women’s squads ended up leaving late Thursday night on a chartered Caribbean Airlines flight to Panama through to Santiago, Chile.
Both teams ended up in Chile on the morning of August 21, the competition start date, and were then quarantined for 48 hours before the women’s squad was released mere hours before their first match versus the USA, in which they were hammered 0-15.
The men had an estimated extra 24 hours before their opener, also against the USA, in which they were edged 2-3, missing out on a semi-final spot.
The TTO women had 15 available players when they played their Pan Am opener against the United States on August 23, as their four United States-based players—co-captain Felicia King and the Olton sisters, Samantha, Sarah, and Kaitlyn—were still in quarantine. Meanwhile, the men’s team travelled to Chile with just 14 players, after six members tested positive for Covid-19 in Trinidad.
On August 13, Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe informed during an overview of Team TTO’s performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, that she had hours earlier signed off on $1.8 million for the junior hockey teams.
“Where preparation is concerned, I was the coach of the last Pan AM Jr five years ago in Canada where we placed fifth and we had a decent run of it... We lost 2-3 to Canada and a few guys... couldn’t make it because they decided to stay home and do their CXC exams. This time around it is nothing different, in the sense that there’s always something that is hampering us; and while I would say that Covid is part of it, something more underlying needs to weed out this habit of waiting till the last second to just make arrangements,” said Cowie.
“It is not like it is new to us. We know that every four years there is a Jr Pan Am...We always wait till three months before the tournament, or best-case scenario, a year, before we get those things organised.”
Cowie advocated for a three-four year cycle that would begin in earnest three months after the Jr Pan Ams.
Returning to his squad’s performance in this edition of the tournament, Cowie said the objective was to qualify for the Jr World Cup even with limited preparation. He felt the squad still had a clear pathway, had planning been better executed.
“The late arrival really hurt us in more ways than one. In the first instance, we lost out on two practice games against Canada and Brazil... So losing out on those two warm-up games was one of the most crucial things that did happen leading up to the tournament, and that is basically because of poor organisation, poor administration and late bookings,” Cowie said.
The limited team roster also meant an inability to rotate players frequently and to maintain a high tempo of play because players grew tired, especially after they threw everything behind the USA game.
Due to matches being re-scheduled to facilitate the TTO squads, there were also two occasions where the men had less than 24 hours’ recovery between matches, including their 1-9 loss to Argentina the day after the gut-wrenching 2-3 defeat to the USA.
“Because six guys weren’t able to make the trip—and again there is a lot of last-minute organisation and planning where Covid testing was concerned—it made it difficult for us to get replacements in time because of how flights were booked or how flights weren’t booked.”
Cowie continued: “Everything is late and they just have us here in Chile for the next ten days... because they failed to organise in advance and they want to blame everything under the sun—from Covid, to flight availability, to money not being released and all of this. But everybody else is getting through... I’m just afraid for what comes next. What is the plan? There is no plan. They just very diplomatically answer in their high chairs and they talk down on everybody below them and they can’t do any wrong. They never acknowledge any wrong. It is always somebody else that did something,” Cowie vented.