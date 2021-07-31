Nicholas Pooran’s third T20 International half-century kept West Indies in the hunt but in the end it was in vain as Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the four-match Osaka Batteries Presents PSO Carient Cup T20 series following a seven-run victory in the second match at the Guyana National Stadium, yesterday.
The hosts did well to restrict Pakistan to 157 for eight after opting to bowl first but lost a couple of early wickets in the chase before Pooran’s best of 62 not out off 33 balls got them back on track. In the end, the Windies fell agonisingly short, reaching 150 for four off 20 overs.
However, skipper Kieron Pollard said, “all is not lost,” as they gear up for the penultimate match of the series which bowls off today at 11 a.m. at the same venue.
He said there are positives they can work with and will be seeking improvement in all areas.
“It is a learning curve for us, and we came out on the losing end this time but there are some things we see there that we can work with. It is all about improvement each time and we are not going just sit on our laurels. Someone has to win, and someone has to lose. Yes, we ended up on the losing end today, but all is not lost,” said Pollard.
One area they will need to improve on is the Powerplay batting, which failed to give them the start they needed in what turned out to be a tricky chase.
The hosts suffered a disastrous start, losing Andre Fletcher off the second ball of the innings before the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle departed off the final ball of the six-over Powerplay as the Windies slipped to 31 for two.
Mohammad Hafeez played a major role in stumping the hosts, bowling four overs for six runs and taking one wicket.
He opened the bowling and got Fletcher for “duck” and also kept Gayle and Lewis quiet.
Gayle struck just one six in his 19-ball 16 before he was bowled by left-arm pacer Hasan Ali.
Hometown boy Shimron Hetmyer then joined opener Evin Lewis to put the chase back on course but the Pakistan bowlers kept things tight in the next six overs before Hetmyer was bowled by Mohammad Wasim for 17 off 18 balls.
Meanwhile, Lewis kept the hosts in the match, slog-sweeping Usman Qadir for six and smashing Wasim back over his head for a straight six.
However, Lewis was forced to retire hurt on 35, leaving the field after the 14th over with the score on 76 for three and host needing 82 more runs for victory off the final six overs.
Pooran then stepped up to get the innings moving with back-to-back sixes off Wasim over wide long-on and long-off, followed by a four cut to backward point with 18 runs coming off the 16th over and 56 needed in the final four.
But boundaries didn’t come with the required regularity at the death, leaving the hosts with a tall task of getting 35 runs off the final 12 balls of the match.
Pooran continued to take on the bowlers, smashing Ali for consecutive sixes down the ground to bring up his half century off just 28 balls. However Wasim came up trumps in the end for Pakistan, successfully defending 20 runs in the final over to seal the win.
Earlier, Pakistan got off to a rapid start before the Windies pulled things back at the back end of the innings.
Mohammed Rizwan got the visitors going with back-to-back sixes off Akeal Hosein. He made 46 off 36 balls while Babar Azam struck 51 off 40 balls as Pakistan raced to 85 for one after ten overs.
The Windies hit back in the final five overs of the innings with Jason Holder and Dwayne Bravo grabbing four wickets in the two overs to ensure the Pakistan stalled towards the end.
Holder finished with four for 26 while Bravo had two for 24.
Pollard was pleased with the way his bowlers fought back in the end saying: “We were staring down the barrel of a score of 170, 180 and on a track like this, that would have definitely been too much.”
“The way the guys bounced back in that last ten overs shows that we continue to be consistent in that aspect of the game,” he added.