The Guyana Amazon Warriors have one foot in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals following a 46-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs, yesterday.
The Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first and captain Nicholas Pooran led the way with a brutal 75 not out off 39 balls (four fours, seven sixes) to set the Tallawahs 170 to win at Warner Park.
In reply the Tallawahs succumbed to a heavy defeat as Odean Smith and Gudakesh Motie combined to bowl the Amazon Warriors to victory.
The Amazon Warriors got their innings off to a steady start, amassing 46 runs in the Powerplay, but they had to contend with the loss of Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj in doing so.
Despite Shimron Hetmyer then running himself out, Pooran and Shoaib Malik put together a partnership of 54 runs from 33 balls to place the Amazon Warriors in a strong position with six overs to go.
Pooran then took on the responsibility of getting his side into a good position, and his pyrotechnics at the back end of the innings ensured the Amazon Warriors posted a very competitive 169 for six.
The Tallawahs were able to keep pace with the required run rate in the early stages of their reply, as Haider Ali and Kirk Mckenzie overcame the loss of Kennar Lewis to put on a 41-run partnership.
However, Odean Smith’s entry into the attack proved pivotal, as his two wickets in two balls swung the pendulum back in Guyana’s favour. Smith wasn’t done there, as he also got rid of Andre Russell in a wonderful wicket maiden over.
Alongside Smith, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie spun a web, as his three wickets helped ensure there was no chance of an unlikely win for the Tallawahs.
The victory for the Amazon Warriors means the Tallawahs will now have to win the return game to make the semi-finals.
Summarised scores:
Amazon Warriors 169-6, 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 23, Shoaib Malik 23; Andre Russell 2/25)
vs Tallawahs 123, 19.1 overs (Kirk McKenzie 28, Shamarh Brooks 21; Odean Smith 3/21, Gudakesh Motie 3/25
—Warriors won by 46 runs.
Man-of-the-Match: Nicholas Pooran