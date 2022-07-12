Pooran bullish WI can snap ODI losing skid to ‘Tigers’

Despite losing their opening One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh, West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran is confident the men in maroon can still take the three-match series and end their losing streak against the Tigers in this format of the game.
West Indies paid the price for a below-par batting performance as they fell to a six-wicket loss in the opening ODI at the Guyana National Stadium last Sunday. West Indies will look to level the series when the teams meet again in the second ODI today at the same venue.
West Indies have lost their last six ODI matches against Bangladesh but Pooran said he expects an end to that soon. “We know Bangladesh has had us in the last couple of (ODI) series, but that’s OK. I feel like we’re still gonna win this series,” he said. “We’ll get the opportunity to come again (today). We just need to continue believing, staying in the fight,” the skipper added.
He acknowledged that West Indies did not put enough runs on the board in the first match and that the loss of prolific batter Shai Hope in the first ball of the second over was a blow to the regional side. “He’s our best batsman in this format and losing him first ball (was) tough… But we know the guy, we know he’s gonna come back,” Pooran said, adding the bowlers could also have done better in the power play.
Although disappointed with the outcome of Sunday’s game, he applauded the team’s performance on the field. “We definitely have been fielding better as a group -- taking catches, diving around. It is a really young team and we’re trying to get better as a team and as cricketers,” the Trinidadian said.
“You see the guys running around with energy and I can’t ask for any more as a captain on the field. Just continue to back us and I believe we will do brilliant things in the future,” he added. Also up for praise from the West Indies captain was debutant left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who took his first ODI wicket and ended with figures of 1-18 off nine overs.
“Fantastic getting his opportunity in front of his home crowd and he delivered, unfortunately on the losing side,” Pooran said. “We’re expecting him to continue to bowl like this, not only in this series but in his future.”