Pooran caught

West Indies’ satisfaction with winning their first One-Day series in five years has been tempered by the news that Nicholas Pooran has been found guilty of ball-tampering.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced yesterday that Pooran had been handed a four-match ban for an infraction during Monday’s third One-Day International against Afghanistan at Lucknow.
The 24-year-old left-hander, who has played 16 ODIs and 14 Twenty20 internationals for West Indies, has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Bismillah Shinwari and Ahmed Durrani and third umpire Ahmed Pakteen as well as fourth umpire Izatullah Safi.
“Pooran was charged with violating Article 2.14 of the code, which relates to ‘changing the condition of the ball’ after video footage showed him scratching the surface of the ball with his thumbnail...He will now miss the next four T20I games.” the ICC said in a statement.
The player also issued his own statement yesterday through Cricket West Indies (CWI).
“I want to issue a sincere apology to my team mates, supporters and the Afghanistan team for what transpired on the field of play on Monday in Lucknow,” Pooran said.
“I recognise that I made an extreme error in judgement and I fully accept the ICC penalty. I want to assure everyone that this is an isolated incident and it will not be repeated. I promise to learn from this and come back stronger and wiser.”
Asked to comment on the matter, CWI president Ricky Skerritt told the Express briefly: ”He has expressed regret for his error and we will see to it that the young man has learned from the experience.”
Skerritt added: “To the best of my knowledge, it’s the first time he has found himself in this situation. It’s a big opportunity for learning.”
As a result of his suspension, Pooran will not be available for the Windies’ three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the first game of the subsequent three-match series against India.
The left-handed batsman scored 21 against Afghanistan in Monday’s third ODI in Lucknow, which the Caribbean side won by five wickets to win the three-match series 3-0.
The Pooran case is the first in international cricket since then Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft received lengthy bans for their plan to scuff up the ball during a Cape Town Test in South Africa last year.
Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months for their roles in “sandpaper-gate”.