Pooran excited for Red Force return

Wicketkeeper/batsman Nicholas Pooran is excited to be back with the Red Force for the upcoming CG Insurance Super50 Cup and believes the team has a renewed purpose this year after being eliminated in the semi-finals in the last two editions of the tournament.
Led by Kieron Pollard, the Red Force will be hunting their first title since 2016 and with an experienced lineup, they will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy.
However, pointing to their semi-final loss to the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the 2018 semis, Pooran said the Red Force cannot afford any complacency, especially in a short tournament.
The competition takes place in Antigua from February 7-27 featuring the six regional franchises, meaning new champions will be crowned this year.
The CCC won the competition in 2018 and the West Indies Emerging Players triumphed in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2021 edition will be a truncated version with just one round of matches followed by the semi-finals and final.
Pooran, who returned from Australia in January, wasn’t able to link up with the Red Force in Trinidad but will join them in Antigua when the entire team assembles for the first time.
The Red Force have seven players competing in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 including Pooran, Pollard, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine and Kjorn Ottley while Jason Mohammed and Akeal Hosein will link up with the team in Antigua after returning from the recently concluded West Indies ODI series in Bangladesh.
The T10 League ends on February 6 and T&T’s first game is on February 11.
“It is also good that we have so many experienced players in the squad but even with those players we still have to do the right things to be successful at the end of the day,” Pooran told the Express before leaving T&T for Dubai for the T10 League.
“Not because you have a good team you can just turn up and win. We saw that in 2018 when we lost in the semi-final. It was very disappointing for us,” Pooran recalled.
Pooran was part of that “experienced” team in 2018 that failed to deliver silverware but back then, he was still establishing himself on the world stage.
“I think this year will be different. The team really has a purpose, and we are just looking forward to playing with each other again and dominating and winning games for Trinidad,” the 25-year-old left-handed added.
The Red Force arrived in Antigua on Sunday where they will immediately went into a mandatory 24-hour room quarantine at the team hotel.
Red Force squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Darren Bravo (vice-captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons; David Furlonge (head coach).