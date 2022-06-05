Pooran: Good series for WI

West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran said he was generally satisfied with the way his side handled their One-day International series against the Netherlands.

The Windies completed a clean sweep of the ODI series after they won the first ODI by seven wickets last Tuesday at the VRA Ground, where they won the second ODI by five wickets two days later before wrapping up the series with a 20-run win on Saturday at the same venue.

“I felt it was a really good (series) for us,” Pooran said in an interview with CWI Media. “It was a new team and I felt the we bonded really good.

“We spoke about learning on the job and taking this opportunity…We set goals before this tour of batting our 50 overs and we achieved that in the last game. Bowling out teams is obviously very important. Getting wickets with the new ball and improving on our death bowling…

“I think we improved in our ‘death bowling’ in the last two games -- but we are still asking our bowlers to get wickets with the new ball… Well done this series, looking forward to the next one.”

West Indies headed off yesterday to Pakistan, where they will face the hosts in another series of three ODIs, and Pooran hoped his teammates could gain confidence from the series victory against the Netherlands and improve on the performance against much stronger opposition.

“It’s all about trust for us as a team,” he said. “…It was good to see players taking their opportunity doing what was required for the team just to get that ‘W’ (win) for us.”

The first ODI against Pakistan is on Wednesday, the second is on Friday, and the series ends Sunday with all matches to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

PROTECT HOME COURT

PROTECT HOME COURT

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers start as favourites to pick up their first 2022-2023 CONCACAF Champions League points when they take on Bahamas from 8 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The Soca Warriors are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Nicaragua. But playing at home the hosts are expected to prove a formidable opponent for the Bahamians. This, notwithstanding the visitors having staged a surprise victory and earning three points with a 1-0 result at home over St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Blackman sets third meet record

NIKOLI BLACKMAN broke his third record of the meet as he punctuated Team TTO’s participation at the 2022 PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships, which concluded yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Henry steers Rss Phoenix to Juvenile Champs title

Henry steers Rss Phoenix to Juvenile Champs title

Micah Paul captured his fourth individual gold medal on day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Juvenile Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Paul clocked 49.50 seconds to grab boys’ Under-13 300 metres hurdles gold, adding to the 400m, 80m hurdles and high jump titles he earned on Saturday.

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record US$1.8m prize

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record US$1.8m prize

Australian Minjee Lee won the 2022 US Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club yesterday by five strokes after shooting an even-par 71 in the final round to finish 13-under on the tournament and secure the second major victory of her career.

Lee’s victory nets her US$1.8 million—the largest payout in women’s golf history—as part of the US Open’s record US$10 million purse.

Wins for El Salvador, Guyana

Omari Glasgow and Nelson Bonilla scored braces, and Guyana and El Salvador respectively, got impressive, morale-boosting wins in the CONCACAF Nations League on Saturday.