Defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be boosted in their defence of the regional Super50 Cup by the addition of their returning West Indies T20 players.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) said yesterday that the players who were part of the Caribbean team’s failed campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia will now be available for the 50-over tournament upon their return to the Caribbean, tomorrow. West Indies were eliminated in the preliminary round after failing to secure one of the two qualifying spots in Group B.
Yesterday, Red Force chairman of selectors and head coach David Furlonge said Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Yannic Cariah had already confirmed their availability for the October 29-November 19 series which will be played in Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua-Barbuda. Question marks remain, however, over opening batter Evin Lewis, who Furlonge said is recovering from a hamstring injury.
Due to the returning T20 World Cup contingent, CWI said it would allow larger squads from the originally stipulated 14 players for the Super50 Cup. But this will only be applicable for the period prior to the departure of the West Indies Test team for their tour of Australia on November 8, when the franchises must revert to 14 players only.
The Test players will be available for the first three rounds of the tournament. The Red Force selectors submitted their squad to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board on Saturday.
Meanwhile, CWI said some of the players for the Test series ‘Down Under’ will remain in Melbourne to prepare for that assignment against Australia. This year’s CG United Super50 Cup will feature eight teams -- the traditional six franchises who will be joined by the West Indies Academy as well as the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) teams.
The event will bowl off in Antigua on Saturday, with a match between the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the West Indies Academy at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The Red Force open their campaign next week Monday against CCC at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA).
Also, the West Indies squad for the two-match Test series in Australia will be announced this week.
This series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship, with important points up for grabs. The West Indies are sixth in the current standings, while Australia top the table.