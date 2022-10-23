Nicholas Pooran

FLASHBACK: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand’s Finnley Allen during the first ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, last August 17. —Photo: AP

Defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be boosted in their defence of the regional Super50 Cup by the addition of their returning West Indies T20 players.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said yesterday that the players who were part of the Caribbean team’s failed campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia will now be available for the 50-over tournament upon their return to the Caribbean, tomorrow. West Indies were eliminated in the preliminary round after failing to secure one of the two qualifying spots in Group B.

Yesterday, Red Force chairman of selectors and head coach David Furlonge said Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Yannic Cariah had already confirmed their availability for the October 29-November 19 series which will be played in Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua-Barbuda. Question marks remain, however, over opening batter Evin Lewis, who Furlonge said is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Due to the returning T20 World Cup contingent, CWI said it would allow larger squads from the originally stipulated 14 players for the Super50 Cup. But this will only be applicable for the period prior to the departure of the West Indies Test team for their tour of Australia on November 8, when the franchises must revert to 14 players only.

The Test players will be available for the first three rounds of the tournament. The Red Force selectors submitted their squad to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board on Saturday.

Meanwhile, CWI said some of the players for the Test series ‘Down Under’ will remain in Melbourne to prepare for that assignment against Australia. This year’s CG United Super50 Cup will feature eight teams -- the traditional six franchises who will be joined by the West Indies Academy as well as the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) teams.

The event will bowl off in Antigua on Saturday, with a match between the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the West Indies Academy at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The Red Force open their campaign next week Monday against CCC at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA).

Also, the West Indies squad for the two-match Test series in Australia will be announced this week.

This series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship, with important points up for grabs. The West Indies are sixth in the current standings, while Australia top the table.

Dembele stars in Barca rout of Athletic

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in LaLiga, yesterday.

Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Dookie finally strikes gold in USA

THE fourth time proved to be the charm for Jordane Dookie.

After losing in the final in her three other outings in USTA (United States Tennis Association) events, the Trinidad and Tobago teenager finally struck gold in the state of Georgia, on Saturday night.

BOSS IN BERLIN

BOSS IN BERLIN

Dylan Carter kept himself in the money and the medals with a third straight v ictory when the first leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup series concluded in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s top swimmer captured his third gold medal of the short course meet with victory in the 50 metres butterfly final.

Campbell hurt in Road Championships crash

Campbell hurt in Road Championships crash

Teniel Campbell was taken to hospital yesterday after being involved in a crash nearing the end of the Women’s road race at the Caribbean Road Cycling Championships in the Dominican Republic.

Campbell, who won gold in the time trial on Saturday, was involved in a spill about 100 metres from the finish line that also involved riders from Puerto Rico, Dominica and Cuba.

Kohli steers India to last-ball win

Kohli steers India to last-ball win

Virat Kohli’s sparkling half-century guided India to a dramatic four-wicket victory over great rivals Pakistan in an extraordinary T20 World Cup clash in front of over 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, yesterday.

India had suffered a 10-wicket hammering to Pakistan during last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE but edged yesterday’s showdown off the last ball as they reached their target of 160 following a truly thrilling finish.

