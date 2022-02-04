Pooran, Hosein rise in T20 rankings

West Indies T20 vice-captain Nicholas Pooran and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein are both encouraged by their movement up the ICC T20I player rankings and will be looking to keep moving up as they aim to become the best at what they do.
Hosein achieved a career-best ranking of 18th position following his performances against England in the recent T20I series where he took six wickets in the final three matches to jump 15 places on the list of top bowlers.
Pooran moved up eight places to 18th among the batters after scoring 113 runs in the three matches including a knock of 70. West Indies won the series 3-2. Commenting on the move up Pooran said: “This definitely means a lot to me because I put a lot of work into my craft.”
“The ultimate goal is to be the best,” he said in a tweet posted by Windies Cricket.
Meanwhile, Hosein wasn’t paying attention to the rankings, rather he is focused on becoming better every time he plays. “It’s not something I pay close attention to. When I play or train, it’s always about aiming to become the best. Therefore, this move means a lot to me,” the left-arm spinner said.
There were also movement up the rankings for Brandon King and Jason Holder and both want to continue the trend. For King, he felt his game has been improving since being in the West Indies team and wants to continue showing progress.
King moved up 25 places to 58th and said “My game has advanced quite a bit since my last stint with the West Indies.”
“I’ve had ample time to analyse my game and figure out what works best for me. It’ nice to see the progress,” he added.
And Holder, who performed the unique feat of grabbing four wickets in four balls to finish with match figures of five for 27 and a tally of nine wickets in the final three matches of the England series, has advanced three places to 23rd with a massive gain of 20 rating points.
For the all-rounder it is another step up the ladder towards becoming the best. “I know the leap isn’t massive but these steady progressions will eventually get you to the top. I’m happy and pleased with the way I’ve played over the last couple of months,” said Holder.
The West Indies players will have another opportunity to gain more ground in the rankings when they face in three One Day Internationals starting Sunday and three T20Is starting on February 16th.