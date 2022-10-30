Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Defending CG United Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will start the title defence as favourites.
However, skipper Nicholas Pooran and coach David Furlonge have cautioned the players that having a strong, experienced team, is not enough to guarantee success.
T&T take on the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the opening Zone A game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 2 p.m. today while the Windward Islands Volcanoes will face Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, from 9 a.m.
Furlonge is also backing the West Indies white-ball skipper to do a good job captaining the Red Force. “Having seen him with the team over the last couple of days, he is positive and I have seen the players respecting him. He has a positive outlook since he’s been back and he has been talking to players and to me, he is more a mature person than before,” Furlonge said of Pooran. “I have seen him sort of take command and he has called a couple of meetings and have had talks with the senior players and I know he will do a good job.”
Looking ahead to their opening match, Furlonge said they can’t afford to take any team for granted. “All the teams in the competition are on a level playing field. Once you cross that rope, team lists and names doesn’t matter and it is about who performs on day,” the Red Force coach said. “Luckily, we have had the last couple of days without rain and we had a full practice session on Friday and I think we are now wrapping up preparations a bit and hopefully by the time Monday comes around we’ll be fully ready,” he added.
Meanwhile, Pooran said the team will have to play hard on the day to ensure they get the results they want and while he would love for the team to finish the tournament unbeaten, he said he will be happy once they get the trophy.
“Yes, we have experienced guys and we are defending champions but again it doesn’t matter how strong your team is; it is (about how you play) on the day,” Pooran said during the team’s training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Thursday.
Along with Pooran, the T&T will have the experience of Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed in the middle order, Windies Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva behind the stumps and fast bowlers Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel and Anderson Phillip all of whom have experience at the highest level. In the spin department, the defending champions will be relying on left-arm orthodox spinners Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre and off-spinner Sunil Narine, who was named vice-captain, as well as leg-spinner Imran Khan to step up if needed.
“We’re not focusing on who are the players in the dressing room. We are focussing on how we want to play and how we want to get better as individuals and how we are actually going to win cricket games,” Pooran explained.
“We respect each and every team in this tournament and that’s our focus. Just looking at our team, there are a lot of good guys who obviously want to prove themselves and want to get runs on the board and wickets on the board as well so it will be interesting to see,” he continued.
“Once we get the title, I will be happy but again we just have to focus on ourselves and just do the right things when it comes to that time,” Pooran added.
Looking ahead to the opening game, Pooran said he is feeling really good about his team chances despite inclement weather hampering their preparations over the past two weeks. The Red Force got in a full practice game last Tuesday when they whipped the Volcanoes in Tarouba. But Thursday’s practice session was disrupted by rain.
“I am feeling really good. The guys have been practicing for the last couple of weeks and had a practice game against the Windward Islands and were successful so the preparations have been good,” said Pooran. “Obviously, the weather is tough this time of year in Trinidad but the guys are in a good frame of mind,” he added.