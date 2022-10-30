Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Joshua Da Silva

WORKING IT OUT: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force wicketkeeper/batter Joshua Da Silva practises his drives during the team's training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, last Thursday. --Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Defending CG United Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will start the title defence as favourites.

However, skipper Nicholas Pooran and coach David Furlonge have cautioned the players that having a strong, experienced team, is not enough to guarantee success.

T&T take on the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the opening Zone A game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 2 p.m. today while the Windward Islands Volcanoes will face Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, from 9 a.m.

Furlonge is also backing the West Indies white-ball skipper to do a good job captaining the Red Force. “Having seen him with the team over the last couple of days, he is positive and I have seen the players respecting him. He has a positive outlook since he’s been back and he has been talking to players and to me, he is more a mature person than before,” Furlonge said of Pooran. “I have seen him sort of take command and he has called a couple of meetings and have had talks with the senior players and I know he will do a good job.”

Looking ahead to their opening match, Furlonge said they can’t afford to take any team for granted. “All the teams in the competition are on a level playing field. Once you cross that rope, team lists and names doesn’t matter and it is about who performs on day,” the Red Force coach said. “Luckily, we have had the last couple of days without rain and we had a full practice session on Friday and I think we are now wrapping up preparations a bit and hopefully by the time Monday comes around we’ll be fully ready,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pooran said the team will have to play hard on the day to ensure they get the results they want and while he would love for the team to finish the tournament unbeaten, he said he will be happy once they get the trophy.

“Yes, we have experienced guys and we are defending champions but again it doesn’t matter how strong your team is; it is (about how you play) on the day,” Pooran said during the team’s training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Thursday.

Along with Pooran, the T&T will have the experience of Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed in the middle order, Windies Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva behind the stumps and fast bowlers Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel and Anderson Phillip all of whom have experience at the highest level. In the spin department, the defending champions will be relying on left-arm orthodox spinners Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre and off-spinner Sunil Narine, who was named vice-captain, as well as leg-spinner Imran Khan to step up if needed.

“We’re not focusing on who are the players in the dressing room. We are focussing on how we want to play and how we want to get better as individuals and how we are actually going to win cricket games,” Pooran explained.

“We respect each and every team in this tournament and that’s our focus. Just looking at our team, there are a lot of good guys who obviously want to prove themselves and want to get runs on the board and wickets on the board as well so it will be interesting to see,” he continued.

“Once we get the title, I will be happy but again we just have to focus on ourselves and just do the right things when it comes to that time,” Pooran added.

Looking ahead to the opening game, Pooran said he is feeling really good about his team chances despite inclement weather hampering their preparations over the past two weeks. The Red Force got in a full practice game last Tuesday when they whipped the Volcanoes in Tarouba. But Thursday’s practice session was disrupted by rain.

“I am feeling really good. The guys have been practicing for the last couple of weeks and had a practice game against the Windward Islands and were successful so the preparations have been good,” said Pooran. “Obviously, the weather is tough this time of year in Trinidad but the guys are in a good frame of mind,” he added.

Haynes believes ‘Tage’ can cut it at the senior level

CRICKET WEST Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes is hopeful of Tagenarine Chanderpaul doing well, after the son of legendary former player Shivnarine Chanderpaul earned his maiden call-up to West Indies’ senior side.

Haynes and CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams were addressing issues concerning selection of the team, for the upcoming Australia tour, via a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Haynes spoke of ‘Tage’ as a young man with very good technique against the new ball. “No better place to start your cricket career than Australia,” Haynes said. “I think that he has the ability to do it.”

PoS primary schools football finals today

The Port of Spain and Environs Primary Schools Football League finals take place today on the main field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The Under-15 boys’ final will be contested between St Crispin AC and Nelson Street Boys’ RC and is set to kick-off at 9:30 a.m. while the Under-11 boys’ final, matching Dunross Preparatory and Newtown Boys’ RC, is scheduled to begin at 10.45 a.m.

The girl’s final has already been decided, with St Agnes AC and Diego Martin Government, finishing first and second-respectively. A medal presentation for the first- and second-placed winners will follow the final match today.

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

THE main players in the horse racing industry have been urged to get together to save the sport.

During a meeting last Friday with stakeholders, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told them to combine and devise a plan to revive the industry, which has been struggling for over a decade.

Derek De Caires confessed that members of three main bodies of the sport — Arima Race Club (ARC), the Betting Levy Board (BLB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA) — along with other stakeholders in the industry, have already started sharing ideas.

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

LOCAL youth boxer Ortega Jokhu is heading to Spain for the IBA World Youth Championship after a convincing warm-up win over Nevin Byer last Friday.

Local boxing resumed following a near three-year break, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Jokhu emerging one of the winners from last Friday’s 13-bout card before a sellout crowd. The event was staged by Undisputed Boxing Gym, at Jerry’s Sports Bar, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima.

Carty ton hands Hurricanes opening victory

Carty ton hands Hurricanes opening victory

West Indies strokemaker Keacy Carty hit his second regional one-day hundred to help Leeward Islands Hurricanes avert danger and clinch a three-wicket win over a plucky West Indies Academy in the opening game of the Super50 Cup on Saturday night.

With the hosts languishing on 27 for three in the ninth over in pursuit of 191 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the right-handed Carty stepped up with an unbeaten 103 from 120 balls which put his side over the line at the end of the 39th over.

The only other batsman to pass 20 was Terrance Ward with an unbeaten 23 from 30 deliveries, combining with Carty in a crucial seventh wicket stand worth 56 to defy the Academy side

