“I believe in these guys. We have a special bunch of guys… I have no doubt in my mind the more we play ODI cricket together we definitely going to get better,” despite a third ODI series loss in a row that further dented the West Indies’ chances of automatic World Cup qualification, captain Nicholas Pooran was stressing the positive after Sunday night’s five-wicket loss to New Zealand.
The win for the Black Caps in the third and final One-Day International at Kensington Oval clinched a 2-1 series victory, the visitors’ first ODI series triumph in the Caribbean. Pooran admitted in a post-match interview that the loss was a “tough one.”
“Scoring 300-plus (301 for eight) on that wicket I felt was really good. At the half-way stage we felt like we were in the game,” Pooran said.
“We are trying to understand ODI cricket, have a better template… Before the game if you told us we were going to make 302, we gonna take it, but in saying that, New Zealand is the No.1 team in the world. And in good batting conditions, they obviously took advantage of it.”
Half-centuries by skipper on the night Tom Latham (69), Daryl Mitchell (63), Martin Guptill (57) and Devon Conway (56), supported by James Neesham’s unbeaten 34 powered the Black Caps to 307 for five in 47.1 overs and snuffed out hopes that Pooran and his men harboured of a series win that would have boosted their straight qualification prospects for the World Cup.
However, Pooran revealed no great disappointment in the effort of his bowlers Sunday. “I can’t ask the bowlers to do anymore to be honest,” he said. “One or two more wickets in the Powerplay would’ve been ideal for us but New Zealand batted well. They put a couple partnerships together and it was tough for us.”
Before the clinical New Zealand batting effort, however, the crowd at Kensington was treated to two outstanding innings by hometown player Kyle Mayers and the Windies’ skipper.
Mayers’ second One-Day International hundred laid the platform for West Indies’ highest total against New Zealand in eight years. The left-handed Mayers top-scored with 105 from 110 deliveries. It was a knock defined by early patience, thrilling strokeplay square of the wicket and some savage pull shots.
Pooran was equally good and breathtaking at times with his 91 from just 55 balls, while prolific opener Shai Hope chipped in with an ultra-patient 51.
Mayers emerged from a watchful start to get after New Zealand’s attack. He smashed a dozen fours and three sixes, posting 173 for the first wicket with Hope whose knock lasted 100 deliveries and included three fours and a six.
After scraping ten runs from his first 26 balls, Mayers upped the tempo to reach his half-century off 58 balls in the 20th over before racing to triple figures off 99 balls in the 35th over, becoming only the second Barbadian to notch an ODI hundred at the venue.
Mayers and Hope fell in the space of three deliveries—two of four wickets to tumble for 18 runs—which left West Indies stumbling on 191 for four in the 39th over.
However, Pooran counter-attacked in a whirlwind knock which included four fours and nine sixes, adding 52 for the fifth wicket with Keacy Carty (four) before eventually falling in the penultimate over to left-arm seamer Trent Boult who finished with three for 53.
West Indies then struck early when New Zealand batted, seamer Jason Holder (two for 37) hitting Finn Allen in front for three in the fourth over with 20 runs on the board.
Any hopes of further immediate inroads were erased, however. Guptill, who faced 64 balls and counted five fours and a six, posted 82 for the second wicket with Conway who struck half-dozen fours in a breezy 63-ball innings.
When both perished in the space of 30 deliveries at 128 for three in the 25th over, Latham and Mitchell combined in an excellent 120-run, fourth wicket stand to all but put the contest beyond West Indies.