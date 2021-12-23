Left-hander Nicholas Pooran has climbed eight places into the top 30 of the International Cricket Council Twenty20 batting rankings.

The 26-year-old gathered 108 runs from in the just concluded three-match series against Pakistan in Karachi, boasting a strike-rate of nearly 148 while hitting a career-best half-century in the final game.

Pooran now lies 27th in the rankings topped by the pair of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and England’s Dawid Malan, and is one of only two West Indies players in the top 30.

Fellow Trinidadian and left-hander, Evin Lewis, sits in 15th spot after dropping one notch. The aggressive opener missed the Pakistan series due to personal reasons.

Pooran, who led West Indies on the tour after regular captain Kieron Pollard was forced out with injury, scored 18 in the opening T20 International, 26 in the second and 64 off 37 balls in the final game as his side crested the 200-run mark for only the third time in three years.

Apart from Pooran, the only other player to gather a half-century in the series was opener Brandon King with 67 – his maiden T20I fifty – in the second outing.

However, the knock was not enough to see him break into the top 100 where Shimron Hetmyer (50th), Pollard (71st) and Lendl Simmons (88th) all feature.

In the bowling rankings, left-arm spinner Fabian Allen remained the highest ranked West Indies player at 33rd despite missing the Pakistan series.

Of those who played, leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr slid 14 places to 52nd after claiming a single wicket in two matches while left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein dropped five spots to 73rd after picking up just two wickets.

Hosein was among six players, and nine members of the travelling party overall, who tested positive for Covid-19 and forced the abandonment of the one-day phase of the tour.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pooran moves up T20 rankings

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran has climbed eight places into the top 30 of the International Cricket Council Twenty20 batting rankings.

The 26-year-old gathered 108 runs from in the just concluded three-match series against Pakistan in Karachi, boasting a strike-rate of nearly 148 while hitting a career-best half-century in the final game.

WI Covid members return home

WI Covid members return home

All the West Indies players and officials who would have tested positive for Covid-19 during the recent tour to Pakistan have all been cleared to return to the Caribbean, with the team doctor Akshai Mansingh being the last to leave yesterday.

Seales’ Kings win Lanka League title

Seales’ Kings win Lanka League title

West Indies rookie Test fast bowler Jayden Seales tasted success in his first ever overseas franchise tournament, when Jaffna Kings trounced Galle Gladiators by 23 runs to win the Lanka Premier League title here yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Kings piled up a 200-plus total for the second time in three days, reaching 201 for three off their 20 overs.

ASCENSION’S PLEA

ASCENSION’S PLEA

AFTER failing to get the nod from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh a month ago, Ascension Football tournament director Kieron Edwards has now directly written to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley seeking to hold a tournament among fully-vaccinated local footballers in 2022.

ARC signs ‘historic agreement’ with Caymanas Park

THE Arima Race Club (ARC) yesterday signed an “historic agreement” with Supreme Venture Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL)/Caymanas Park of Jamaica, establishing them as the first two race tracks and betting outlets to participate in a Caribbean Pool.

The Caribbean Pool will be a Caribbean inter-island co-mingling platform that allows for Caribbean tote operators to wager into each other’s pool, thereby creating bigger pools, bigger profits for the member partners, and most importantly, bigger payouts to the punters.

No racing on New Year’s Day

No racing on New Year’s Day

FOR the first time in as long as anyone involved in the sport can remember, there will be no horse racing on New Year’s Day next week Saturday.

The second most prestigious race day of the season usually come just six days after the previous season ends, but it will be only five days this time as Boxing Day falls on Sunday this year and the eight-race card will take place the day after on December 27 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.