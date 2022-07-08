Pooran points to trust as key to captaincy

Captain Nicholas Pooran has highlighted the importance of trust in his short tenure so far as West Indies white-ball captain, following his first Twenty20 International series win on Thursday.

West Indies easily chased down 164 at the Guyana National Stadium to beat Bangladesh by five wickets and seal a 2-0 win in the three-match series, the opener in Dominica rained off as a no-result last Saturday.

Pooran, adjudged Man-of-the-Match and Man-of-the-Series, smashed an unbeaten 74 from 39 balls -- his fourth T20I fifty in his last five innings -- while opener Kyle Mayers lashed an enterprising 55 from 38 balls. “It (captaincy) is definitely interesting. I have to enjoy it,” said Pooran, who replaced the retired Kieron Pollard in May.

“I have a really good bunch of guys supporting me and I am thankful for that. These guys are special and I trust them and I think they trust me enough and it makes my job easier as well.

“I am just happy to be around and for us to continue to be together as a team, continue to put smiles on the Caribbean fans’ faces once more, and we want to continue doing this (winning) for a long period of time.”

West Indies’ execution with the ball set up both victories. In pursuit of 194 in the second T20I at Windsor Park in Dominica, Bangladesh’s batters were shackled throughout the run chase, with only Shakib Al Hasan with 68 not out managing to find his touch.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh proved extremely economical while seamers Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd grabbed two wickets apiece. Asked to bowl first Thursday, West Indies were once again outstanding in limiting the Tigers, the bowling group drawing praise from Pooran for their exploits.

“I think the bowlers responded well. We know as a bowling group—especially as a young bowling group—we have a lot of work to do especially in important phases of the game,” he pointed out.

“I must commend my spinners, Hayden and Akeal. They have been fantastic throughout this series and I am happy these guys are performing when it matters for us and they are growing in confidence.

“Our fast bowlers, we just need to be a little more consistent but it’s ok, it’s fine because they’re young and they’re going to learn on the job and we believe in them. That’s most important. We’re here to support them 100 per cent and hopefully going into the future these guys can come up trumps for us. They have amazing skills and we back them 100 per cent.”

West Indies face Bangladesh in the opening One-Day International of the three-match series tomorrow.

