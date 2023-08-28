Kieron Pollard

ALL-ACTION SKIPPER: Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard hits out during his unbeaten 37 as his side beat the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, Sunday, at Warner Park, St Kitts. -Photo: CPLT20/Getty Images

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard responded to their missteps in game two, to power the Trinbago Knight Riders to their first victory in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, Sunday night in St Kitts. 

Pooran’s clinical, Man-of-the-Match 61 off 32 balls was backed up by Pollard’s decisive 16-ball 37 as the Knight Riders beat the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets.  TKR captain Pollard himself sealed the win with the last of his five sixes, swung off Dominic Drakes, as TKR closed on 180 for four at the start of the 18th over, chasing 179 for the win. 

Having cleared the boundary, Pollard hugged Andre Russell who, like his captain, capitalised on the platform built by Pooran to do his “Dre Russ” thing and hammer 23 off just eight balls. It was an expression of satisfaction for a victory that came after the 54-run loss to the St Lucia Kings on Saturday, when Pollard singled out himself and Pooran as culprits in what he called an “irresponsible” batting performance. 

The TKR captain would also have been pleased that his side had overcome the setback of receiving the first red card under the competition’s new over rate rules. TKR had to bowl the final over of the Patriots innings a man short (Sunil Narine) and with fielding restrictions that allowed the home side to push their total past the 170-run mark. 

Another slow start that saw the dismissals of openers Chadwick Walton (six) and Martin Guptill (seven) inside the Powerplay (50 for two) did not bode well for the Trinidad franchise. But Pooran replaced the indiscretion of Saturday when he was dismissed without scoring, with the calculated, controlled strokeplay that has marked his batting this year, to set TKR on their way. A combination of power and panache brought him his five fours and four sixes. 

“I’m in a good space at the moment,” he said afterwards. “Really enjoying playing cricket with a smile on my face.” 

Newcomer Lorcan Tucker proved a good foil to his flamboyant partner. Making his CPL debut, the Irishman survived a chance  to flying Evin Lewis at midwicket in Corbin Bosch’s first over, the fifth of the innings. The effort forced the injured Lewis to leave the field in the first game since giving up the captaincy of the Patriots. By the time Lewis returned, Bosch had bowled Tucker for 36 off 31 balls, after he had added 73 off 44 balls with Pooran for the third wicket. 

Pooran had also been dismissed by then, caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva as he chased a ball pushed wide from the impressive South African Bosch (three for 22). 

But Pollard ensured there was no repeat of Saturday’s capitulation as he targeted teenage Afghanistan leg-spinner Izharulhaq NaveedNaveed was tugged for four sixes in over number 15, the last three consecutively, to end an over in  which 28 runs came. That deliberate assault settled the issue, and condemned the winless Patriots to their fourth loss of the season. 

Earlier, having been sent in by Pollard, the Patriots’ new skipper Sherfane Rutherford made the most of being dropped on 12 by Walton in the deep to score a well-paced 62 off 38 balls to lead the late-innings acceleration. 

Some 18 runs came in the last over bowled by Dwayne Bravo, who had to operate with one fielder short and only two men outside the circle because TKR had fallen behind their over rate target by the 19th over. 

It was a difficult end to what had been a typically influential effort in the field from the veteran all-rounder playing in his 100th CPL  match. 

Bravo (two for 43) had begun with the wickets of openers  Lewis – caught at square-leg and Andre Fletcher -bowled by a slower ball -  in his first over, to curtail the momentum the Patriots had built up in the Powerplay (50 for two). 

He also threw in two catches to help Sunil Narine with two of his three wickets (three for24). But that red card penalty put a cloud over the efforts of the dynamic duo. 

That was until Pooran and Pollard got down to business. 

Summarised scores: 

Patriots 178-5, 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 62 n.o., Andre Fletcher 32, Corbin Bosch 30; Sunil Narine 3/24, Dwayne Bravo 2/43) 

vs TKR 180-4, 17.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61, Kieron Pollard 37 n.o., Lorcan Tucker 36, Andre Russell 23 n.o.) 

---TKR won by six wickets. 

 

