Nicholas Pooran was at the heart of another victory for the Leatherback Giants yesterday in the Media 11 Trinidad T10 Blast.
The West Indies T20 vice-captain hammered an unbeaten 53 as the Giants beat the Cocrico Cavaliers by eight wickets in the second match of yesterday’s double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Following his century on Monday against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Pooran stamped his authority on another run chase.
Asked to get 115 for victory, the Giants reached 115 for two with 15 balls to spare to record their third win in a row following back-to-back defeats to start the tournament.
Pooran’s form has been key to the Giants’ resurgence. Yesterday, his half-century came off just 14 balls. The left-hander dealt entirely in sixes, smashing eight of them as he put on 42 for the second wicket with Amir Jangoo and 37 unbroken with Terrance Hinds for the third.
The chase was given a solid start by Jangoo (39, 16 balls, five fours, two sixes) and Kamil Pooran (ten off 13 balls) who posted 36.
Earlier, the Cavaliers, with only one win so far, were kept to 114 for six, with Dexter Sween belting 26 off 15 balls and opener Navin Bidaisee hitting 24 off 16 before Hakeem Mitchell boosted the innings with an unbeaten 33 (12 balls) that contained four sixes and one four.
In the first match, opener Tion Webster struck 72 to set up the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers’ 43-run win over the Steelpan Strikers.
Webster, captaining the side in place of Kieron Pollard who did not play, batted through to the start of the penultimate over, striking eight fours and four sixes in the process as the Scorchers posted 132 for four in their ten overs.
Webster and opening partner Nicholas Sookdeosingh put on 113 for the first wicket before Webster fell to Mark Deyal. Sookdeosingh eventually made 32 off 17 before he fell in the last over.
In reply, the Strikers never built any rhythm, crucially losing Evin Lewis in the fourth over after he had cracked 23 off 12. Anthony Alexander’s 35 not out off 16 balls being nowhere enough to rescue the innings as the Strikers ended on 89 for eight.
The six Scorchers bowlers used shared the wickets around, with Rishaad Harris (two for 16) and Kieshawn Dillon (two for 14) being the most successful. Yesterday’s win was the first for the Scorchers in the tournament.
The action continues today.
Summarised scores:
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 132-4, 10 overs (Tion Webster 72, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 32; mark Deyal 2/24) vs Steelpan Strikers 89-8, 10 overs (Anthony Alexander 35 n.o., Evin Lewis 23; Rishaad Harris 2/16, Kieshawn Dillon 2/14)
—Scorchers won by 43 runs
Cocrico Cavaliers 114-6, 10 overs (Hakeem Mitchell 33 n.o., Dexter Sween 26, Navin Bidaisee 24; Christopher Vincent 2/14, Vishal Jaggesar 2/7) vs Leartherback Giants 115-2, 7.3 overs (Nicholas Pooran 53, Amir Jangoo 39)
—Giants won by eight wickets