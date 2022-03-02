ANOTHER MAXIMUM: Soca Kings leading scorer Jason Mohammed smashes a six during his knock of 62 against the Leatherback Giants in their Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday. The Giants won by seven wickets. The Kings are in action today against the Steelpan Strikers from 12.30 pm at the same venue. --Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD