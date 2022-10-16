Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Embattled West Indies begin their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Twenty20 World Cup when they face Scotland today, with captain Nicholas Pooran hailing the strong morale in his inexperienced squad.
The Caribbean side have been installed in Group B of the qualifiers, and will also meet the likes of Ireland and Zimbabwe over the next week, with the two top teams advancing to the October 22 to November 6 showpiece.
Group A comprises Namibia, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka. And even though West Indies enter the qualifiers on the heels of three straight series defeats, Pooran said the two-time champions were positive about their chances.
“It’ll be a challenge but our guys are confident,” Pooran told a media conference yesterday.
“We’ve been here for over two weeks now. I think the guys are ready to go and acclimatizing to these conditions. A lot of these guys haven’t played in Australia. This will be the first time, but the guys are confident, they’re happy. The preparation has been really good, and we just can’t wait for tomorrow to start our game.”
West Indies are boasting one of their most inexperienced squads ever at a T20 World Cup, with only four players -- Pooran, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein -- having featured at the last edition staged in United Arab Emirates last year.
They are without the likes of superstars Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, and have included fast bowling all-rounder Raymon Reifer and leg-spinning all-rounder Yannic Cariah, both of whom only made their debuts in the two-match series against World champions Australia a fortnight ago.
Pooran said even though experience was important, performance not personalities, would be key to any West Indies success in the coming weeks.
“I think it should be a balance with experience and younger players,” the left-handed batsman pointed out. If you look at it, there were a lot of big names when we won those two World Cups (in 2012 and 2016), but we also had a lot of big names in last year’s World Cup as well, and we didn’t qualify.
“[Experience] plays a part. I think not only the big names but experienced players, and it is not about any particular players, but it is about our team performance. Obviously Australia won last year and they didn’t have too many big names, but they obviously had a team and that was proven that that was enough for them to win the World Cup.”
He continued: “So coming back to us, we don’t have the big names but we have formed a team here, and that’s been really important. Once the guys play for each other and stay together, it’ll be fine.”
West Indies’ opening clash is set for 3 p.m. local time (midnight Sunday T&T time) at Bellerive Oval.
SQUAD: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.