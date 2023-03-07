Pooran rejoins Clarke Rd

West Indies white-ball star Nicholas Pooran has returned to his former club Clarke Road United where he started his career as a teenager.
Pooran, who was signed by Lucknow Super Grants for the 2023 India Premier League, started his very successful cricket career at Clarke Road United under the keen developmental eye and watchful tutelage of coaches Roland Sampath and the late Dasrath Maharaj.
In 2014, the left-hander played a key role in Clarke Road United lifting the TTCB Sunday League title.
Pooran made it into several National Youth teams and the West Indies U-19 team while a member of Clarke Road United before joining Queen’s Park Cricket Club for a few years.
Commenting on his return to the Penal-based outfit, the former West Indies white-ball captain stated that he intends to play a vital role in keeping Clarke Road United as a major development hub of Trinidad and West Indies cricket.
“Clarke Road United is extremely proud of the achievements of Nicholas Pooran as a player and as a person, and we are excited to have him back within our fold. We eagerly look forward to working with Nicholas to keep producing quality cricketers and citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” the club stated via a media release on Monday.