Pooran’s Sunrisers whip Punjab Kings

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran continued to craft his reputation as a finisher, nervelessly steering his Sunrisers Hyderabad to a seven-wicket victory over Odean Smith’s Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

The West Indies white-ball vice-captain struck a mature unbeaten 35 off 31 balls as Sunrisers, set a modest 152, got over the line with seven balls to spare at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Arriving at the crease in the 11th over after his side had lost two quick wickets for 15 runs in the space of 14 balls, Pooran combined in an unbroken 75-run, fourth wicket stand with South African Aiden Markram (41 not out) to avert danger. He struck one four and one six while Markram faced 27 balls and counted four fours and a six, Sunrisers cruising to their fourth win in six matches and into fourth in the standings on eight points.

They are only behind second-placed Lucknow Super Giants and third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore due to an inferior net run rate, with Gujarat Lions top on 10 points.

Sent in, Kings were dismissed for 151 off their 20 overs with England’s Liam Livingstone top-scoring with 60 off 33 deliveries with five fours and four sixes. He came to the rescue of an innings slumping at 61 for four at the end of the eighth, spearheading a 71-run fifth wicket stand with Masood Shahrukh Khan (26) before the last six wickets tumbled for 19 runs off the last 24 balls.

Smith blasted one six in scoring 13 before giving 22-year-old fast bowler Umran Malik (4-28) a return catch off the second ball of the final over.

In reply, Kane Williamson (3) fell cheaply in the fourth over at 14 for one before Rahul Tripathi (34) and opener Abhishek Sharma (31) added 48 for the second wicket, before Pooran and Markram arrived to finish off the chase. Smith’s single over cost eight runs and yielded no wickets.

Meanwhile, in the other IPL fixture yesterday, in Pune, veteran former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo snatched three for 23 — including two wickets in successive deliveries in the penultimate over — but Alzarri Joseph’s Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets with a ball to spare.

Playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, CSK rattled up 169 for five off their 20 overs courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 73 off 48 deliveries and Ambati Rayudu 46 off 31 balls, the pair posting 92 for the third wicket.

Fast bowler Joseph, fresh from the recent Test series against England in the Caribbean, finished with two for 34 from four overs in his first outing of the campaign. South African David Miller then lashed an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls, hauling the innings around from chaos of 16 for three in the fourth over.

The left-hander counted eight fours and half-dozen sixes, putting on 32 for the third wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (11), 39 for the fourth wicket with Rahul Tewatia (9) and an all-important 70 for the fifth wicket with captain Rashid Khan (40).

Bravo knocked over Rashid and Joseph (0) with the last two deliveries of the penultimate over leaving Titans with 13 to get from the last over, but Miller collared Barbados-born England seamer Chris Jordan to ensure his side’s victory, with just one ball to spare.

PODIUM PUSH

PODIUM PUSH

Natasha Fox and Gianna Paul added to the Trinidad and Tobago medal haul on day two of the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

Paul completed the girls’ open heptathlon with 4,245 points to capture the bronze medal. She missed out on silver by just one point, A’Keela McMaster claiming the runner-up spot for British Virgin Islands (BVI) with 4,246. Jamaican Shania Myers was dominant, accumulating 5,006 points to strike gold. T&T’s girls’ Under-17 high jump silver medallist Tenique Vincent was fifth in the heptathlon with 4,010 points.

Gold rush continues

TTO SWIMMERS Zachary Anthony, Nikoli Blackman and Zarek Wilson all won gold on the second night of the 35th Carifta Swimming Championships at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christchurch, Barbados, last night.

Anthony surged to the lead in the last 25 metres of the Boys 13-14 200m freestyle to claim the gold in a personal best of two minutes, 01.11 seconds while Blackman fought off the challenge of James Allison of the Cayman Islands on the last lap of the four-lap event, speeding past the Caymanian to post a big personal best of 1:53.43.

Akil continues good run at Easter Grand Prix

Akil continues good run at Easter Grand Prix

PSL CYCLING CLUB’s Akil Campbell continued his good form on day two of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix, on Saturday night, at the Arima Velodrome.

After his four victories on Friday, he added two more Saturday. Campbell claimed the Elite 1 4-lap title, defeating Jyme Bridges of Team DPS and Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics in the process. He then cleaned up in the Elite 1 & 2 men’s keirin, outriding Bridges, Pulido and Tariq Woods of Evolution Academy.

T&T pairs eliminated in ‘Worlds’ quarters

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s pairs were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball World Championship yesterday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

After both teams lost their two round-robin matches to finish at the bottom of their respective groups when the tournament served off on Friday, they went down again when they battled for places in the semifinals during the morning period.

Demand accountability

Demand accountability

Is it one of the supreme paradoxes of human nature to demand accountability and transparency from everyone and everything, except yourself and matters in which you have a direct vested interest?

For all the celebration—relief more than exultation really—of Trinidad and Tobago’s last-gasp equaliser against Guyana last Tuesday night in Bacolet, we were witness to yet another disappointing undercurrent of resentment from a prominent personality when Kenwyne Jones responded to pointed questions from journalist Lasana Liburd in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw with Guyana, a result which allowed the national senior football team to stay on the qualification road for the next Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.