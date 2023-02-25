Opening batters Kamil Pooran and Keagan Simmons both struck centuries, while leg-spinner Imran Khan grabbed six wickets to give Central Sports first innings points and a 130-run lead against Comets Sports at the end of the first day of their third-round Division One match at Invaders Ground in Felicity, yesterday.
Khan stepped up with the ball-grabbing six for 41 from 18 overs to dismiss Comets for 147 after they were sent in to bat.
Simmons, who was unbeaten on 114 and Pooran who made 137 not out, then combined for an unbroken 242-run stand for the first wicket to put Central Sports in control of the two-day game, which concludes today.
Former Red Force medium pacer Marlon Richards did the early damage with the ball for Central Sports, removing both Comets openers Shatrughan Rambaran (29) and Reeval Ramnarine (two) inside the first hour.
Once introduced into the attack just after the morning drinks break, Khan made an immediate impact, trapping Denzel Antoine lbw for two.
Ramaal Lewis struck the leg-spinner for a couple of sixes but Khan had the final say, sending back Lewis for 12 as Comets went to lunch at 96 for five.
Khan wrapped up the innings in the next session before Simmons and Pooran took centre stage.
Pooran faced 128 balls and thumped seven sixes and 11 fours, while Simmons faced 134 deliveries and struck ten fours and three sixes.
Khan will be back on stage at some point today to try and wrap up the win.
Elsewhere in the top flight, PowerGen Penal Sports scored 247 in their first innings against Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1, who reached 122 for two at stumps at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.
Cephas Cooper top-scored for PowerGen with a fighting 83 off 179 balls, while Daniel Williams (44), Uthman Muhammad (36) and Evin Lewis (31) also contributed with the bat.
International T20 star Sunil Narine was the best bowler for the home team, grabbing five wickets for 56 runs from 22 overs, while fellow off-spinners Jon Russ Jaggesar and Bryan Charles chipped in with three for 37 and two for 61 respectively.
When the Parkites batted, Isaiah Rajah closed the day unbeaten on 43 with the hosts still trailing by 125 runs.
In Barrackpore, Yannick Ottley slammed an even 100 while Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Joshua James and Samuel Roopnarine hit half-centuries as Clarke Road United posted 367 against Victoria United.
Victoria reached 78 for seven at stumps with Vikash Mohan gabbing three wickets and Ahkeel Mollon taking four to put their team on course for their second outright win of the season.
In the other game in the top flight, Queen’s Park 2 were dismissed for 221 by Preysal Sports who reached 110 for three at stumps at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
All matches conclude today.
Yesterday’s scores:
Premiership 1
At Queen’s Park Oval
PowerGen Penal Sports 247 (Cephas Cooper 83, Daniel Williams 44, Uthma Muhammed 36, Evin Lewis 31; Sunil Narine 5/56, Jon Russ Jaggesar 3/37, Bryan Charles 2/61) vs QPCC I 122-2 (Philton Williams 1/27, Mikkel Govia 1/25).
At Invaders Ground
Comets Sports 147 (Shatrughan Rambaran 29; Imran Khan 6/41, Marlon Richards 2/21) vs Central Sports 277-0 (Kamil Pooran 145 n.o., Keagan Simmons 115 n.o.).
At Barrackpore
Clarke Road United Sports 367 (Yannick Ottley 100 n.o., Nicholas Sookdeosingh 74, Joshua James 58, Samuel Roopnarine 50) vs Victoria United 78-7 (Ahkeel Mollon four wkts, Vikash Mohan three wkts)
At Inshan Ali Park
QPCC II 221 (Matthew Patrick 78, Jason Batson 53; Adrian Cooper 6/20, Vishan Jagassar 2/56) vs Preysal Sports 110-3 (Shiva Rambaran 44)