Pooran: T10 a good prep ahead of Super50 tourney

With seven of their players getting a good workout in the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be gearing up to hit the ground running for their first match in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup on Thursday.
Wicketkeeper/batsman Nicholas Pooran was one of the Red Force stars in Abu Dhabi where he led the Northern Warriors to the title and was adjudged Player of the Tournament.
Pooran, along with six of his Red Force teammates — skipper Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Kjorn Ottley — all competed in the T10, which ended on Saturday. And Pooran felt that simply being part of that competitive franchise competition would have put them in good stead for the February 7-27 Super50 Cup.
He said that taking part in the T10 would only serve to bolster their preparation, “Regardless of if we do good or bad, we have the opportunity to play against and learn from other international players as well and that is what a tournament like the T10 offers,” Pooran told the Express recently.
“It is an opportunity to learn despite being successful or not, you are coming back with experience and game time and we are coming back to the Super50 with that,” the 25-year-old related. “I would not say it will have a negative impact because as professionals we know how to deal with different formats — T10, T20 and 50-overs cricket — so we know how to adjust, so we will be alright.
“I spoke to (Keiron) Pollard and I know he and everyone in the camp are looking forward to the Super50.
Pooran said he was very excited to be part of the T10 League again and embraced his new role as captain of the Northern Warriors team. “It is a tournament that I felt I did well in the past and it has been good to me. It is a format where you can express yourself from ball one and it is one that players enjoy more, especially batsmen,” he added.